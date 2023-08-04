One more staffer charged in 2021 inmate death at FCI-Petersburg

PRINCE GEORGE – A fourth staffer of the Federal Correctional Institution-Petersburg has been federally indicted in the January 2021 death of an inmate whose medical needs, according to authorities, were repeatedly ignored.

Yolanda Blackwell, 45, of Chester, is facing a charge of violating the inmate’s civil rights by showing “deliberate indifference” while he was amid a health crisis, according to a statement by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. Blackwell, a senior officer specialist “willfully failed to ensure that the inmate was provided with necessary medical care, even though she knew that [the inmate] had serious medical needs," the statement said.

The inmate, a 47-year-old man identified only as “W.W.,” died in federal custody a day after he collapsed in his cell.

Blackwell was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury in Richmond.

Two other FCI staffers – Lt. Shronda Covington and registered nurse Tonya Farley, both of Chesterfield County – were indicted last June for their roles in W.W.’s death. Both are also charged with filing false statements about the death, and Farley is charged with filing a false report about it.

A fourth prison official, Lt. Michael Anderson, pleaded guilty last month to a similar charge and will be sentenced in November.

The civil-rights violation charge is punishable by a maximum sentence of life imprisonment on a conviction.

