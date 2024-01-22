‘One of the most attacked companies in Ukraine’ - Monobank hit by another powerful DDoS attack

Monobank, one of the most popular in Ukraine, once again faced a powerful DDoS attack, reported Monobank co-founder Oleh Horokhovsky on Jan. 21.

“I think Monobank is currently one of the most attacked IT targets in the country,“ Horokhovsky wrote on Telegram.

“The DDoS atacks are just relentless. We've just finished dealing with an attack that had a total load of 580 million requests on the service. It's just astronomical.”

As Horokhovskyi was writing his message, a second wave of the attack began.

Monobank reported difficulties in the operation of its mobile application related to a DDoS attack on Jan. 19, which Horokhovskyi called “the most powerful”.

A disruption occurred in the operation of the Monobank banking application, which lasted about an hour on Jan. 9. Some users complained about being unable to log in.

Following reports of a major outage in the operation of the mobile operator Kyivstar, Monobank co-founder Oleh Horokhovskyi reported massive DDoS attacks on their system on Dec. 12.

