'One of the most extreme abortion bans in the country': Critics decry unorthodox Texas abortion law

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brigid Kennedy
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Just a day after claiming "Texans, not gov't, should decide their best health care practices," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed into law what critics are calling "one of the most extreme abortion bans in the country."

The "heartbeat" bill "would amount to an outright ban on abortions," writes The Texas Tribune, prohibiting abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected — typically around six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant. The law makes exceptions for medical emergencies, but not for instances of rape or incest.

Abortion rights advocates say the law will likely force women to seek alternative methods, legal or not. State Rep. Donna Howard (D), for instance, said "there will always be women who will pursue having abortions despite what you do here today and what you've been doing for a decade to create all these obstructions." No law, said Progress Texas advocacy manager Diana Gómez, "will stop abortions from happening."

The bill's most notable provision, however, puts the onus of enforcement on private citizens, allowing anyone other than a government official to sue both abortion providers and anyone who "aids or abets" another person in obtaining an illegal abortion, "including paying for or reimbursing the costs of an abortion through insurance or otherwise." Nancy Northrup, head of the Center for Reproductive Rights, argues that "this bill essentially opens the floodgates to allow anyone who is hostile to abortion to sue doctors and clinics, consuming their resources and forcing them to shut down."

The law is slated to take effect on Sept. 1, writes Mother Jones, though advocacy groups plan to challenge it. Texas is the latest of several states to introduce restrictive abortion legislation in 2021. So far, "none of the bills have gone into effect," CNN reports.

More stories from theweek.com
Stephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme Court
Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz are more popular among GOP voters than Liz Cheney
Lawyers track down parents of 54 more migrant children separated during Trump administration

Recommended Stories

  • Friends: The Reunion gets a trailer with 100% more James Corden

    Could they be anymore reunited? No, the answer is no. Absolutely not. So just forget about getting them anymore reunited.

  • ‘The Sex Lives Of College Girls’: Mindy Kaling’s HBO Max Series Adds 9 To Cast

    HBO Max is rounding out the cast to Mindy Kaling’s The Sex Lives of College Girls. Sherri Shepherd (Mr. Iglesias), Maya Rose (American Horror Story), Rob Huebel (Medical Police), Nicole Sullivan (MADtv), Conor Donnally (Hooked), Sierra Katow (Last Comic Standing) Mekki Leeper (Control Room) and James Morosini (American Horror Story) are set for recurring roles […]

  • Boeing resumes 737 MAX deliveries following electrical issue -source

    SEATTLE (Reuters) -Boeing Co resumed deliveries of its best-selling 737 MAX on Wednesday, following approval of a fix for an electrical grounding issue that sidelined dozens of jets, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. Reuters reported on April 16 that Boeing stopped delivering its cash cow single-aisle 737 MAX after the electrical grounding problem - months after the plane returned to service following a lengthy safety ban due to fatal crashes. A Boeing spokeswoman declined to comment.

  • She dreams of going to the moon. Now, this Tri-Cities astronaut has her 1st space mission

    The Richland High grad is already practicing various maneuvers, like simulated jet pack flights.

  • Conspiracy theories are no longer the domain of lovable weirdos tracking Bigfoot - they're a sinister problem

    In his new book, investigative journalist Dave Neiwert argues that conspiracy theories such as QAnon, appeal to Americans' desire for heroism.

  • Texas governor signs law banning abortions as early as six weeks

    Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday signed into law a "fetal heartbeat" abortion bill that bans the procedure after about six weeks of pregnancy and grants citizens the right to sue doctors who perform abortions past that point. The new law is part of a wave of similar "heartbeat" abortion bans passed in Republican-led states. Lawmakers who support such legislation have said it is intended to lead to an overturn of Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court's 1973 landmark ruling that guaranteed a woman's right to end her pregnancy.

  • Mom: 'No answers' 2 years after son's police death

    Body camera video of the moments leading up to Ronald Greene's death shows Louisiana state troopers stunning the Black man as he apologizes. His mother, Mona Hardin, recounts what it was like to see that footage for the first time last October. (May 19)

  • Texas’s New Abortion Ban Is Unconstitutional. That’s Intentional

    On Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law a “heartbeat ban” that would prohibit providers from performing abortions once a fetal heartbeat was detected, which can occur as early as six weeks into a pregnancy — early enough that many people may not even know they’re pregnant yet — with no exception for rape or incest cases. This is one of the most extreme anti-abortion measures we’ve seen in the United States. According to The Guardian, 370 licensed attorneys and 200 physicians across Texas have condemned the legislation. “Our creator endowed us with the right to life and yet millions of children lose their right to life every year because of abortion,” Abbott said in a bill signing ceremony, which was broadcast to Facebook Live. He said that the Legislature “worked together on a bipartisan basis to pass a bill that I’m about to sign that ensures that the life of every unborn child who has a heartbeat will be saved from the ravages of abortion.” The measure, called Senate Bill 8, also allows any private citizen the ability to sue abortion providers and anyone who helps someone get an abortion — they don’t even have to have a connection with the patient. “That means the friend who drove the patient to the clinic, or the abortion fund that provided financial assistance to the patient [can be sued],” explains Elisabeth Smith, chief counsel of state policy at the Center for Reproductive Rights. “We are currently considering all legal options to prevent this draconian law from ever taking effect.” Smith calls the law outrageous, saying that it makes a mockery out of our legal system. “Texas is inviting anti-abortion protestors to police abortion clinics and harass providers, even though the state knows that these kind of bans are unconstitutional,” she tells Refinery29. “Anti-abortion activists will have the ability to sue doctors and clinic staff for providing abortion care. The goal of this law is to saddle doctors and clinics with so many lawsuits that they have no resources left to stay open.” Just yesterday, Abbott tweeted, “Texans, not the gov’t, should decide their best health practices” after prohibiting mask mandates in the name of bodily autonomy. Commenters were quick to call out the governor’s hypocritical actions. “In recognition of their right to bodily autonomy, Texas will not require the women it is forcing to give birth to wear a mask,” tweeted reporter Julia Carrie Wong. In recognition of their right to bodily autonomy, Texas will not require the women it is forcing to give birth to wear a mask.— Julia Carrie Wong (@juliacarriew) May 19, 2021 The right to an abortion in the United States is being jeopardized by these actions. This measure comes right at the heels of the Supreme Court agreeing to hearing a challenge to a Mississippi law that bans almost all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy — a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade, which gives the Conservative-majority bench an opportunity to overturn the historic ruling that legalized abortion in the United States. Access to abortion care is already hard to get, and deeply inequitable. To directly combat the unconstitutional law, abortion activists are calling for supporters to donate to Texas abortion funds like Buckle Bunnies Fund. You can also head to the National Network Of Abortion Funds to see what other funds need your help. “It’s important to recognize these laws are part of a broader pattern that has seen over 500 abortion restrictions passed in state legislatures since January of this year, including 165 bans,” Rachel Fey, vice president of policy and strategic partnerships for Power To Decide, tells Refinery29. “Now states across the country are seeking to ban abortion care outright, and this Texas law is one more egregious example. Now more than ever, we need the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would safeguard against bans and restrictions like this.” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Who's Afraid Of The Word "Abortion"?Why Are At-Home Abortion Pills So Hard To Get?The Roe V. Wade Movie Is As Bad As You’d Think

  • Biden administration reappoints director of key climate office, whom Trump had removed

    The White House said this morning that veteran climate scientist Mike Kuperberg is returning as head of the U.S. Global Change Research Program (USGCRP) following his removal from the position under President Trump.Why it matters: The USGCRP coordinates climate research at 13 federal agencies and produces deeply researched, granular reports every four years that help inform policymakers, corporations and others about the causes and consequences of climate change on the United States. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What to watch: He'll oversee the creation of the fifth version of the congressionally-mandated National Climate Assessment that's slated for release by the end of 2023, though that release date may slip.Catch up fast: Kuperberg, who has been a climate scientist with the Energy Department for nearly two decades, led USGCRP for five years until last year.Trump had replaced him with David Legates, a meteorologist who disputes the scientific consensus on human-induced warming. In addition, NOAA chief scientist Ryan Maue was moved to a senior position within OSTP in the waning days of the Trump administration, in order to exert influence over the next edition of the NCA. The most recent NCA, published in 2018, angered the White House since it found that the effects of climate change would be extremely costly for the U.S.Both Legates and Maue were fired shortly before President Biden's inauguration, after they published unauthorized climate science pamphlets with the White House seal on them. These documents, which were not reviewed by any OSTP officials beforehand, contesting mainstream scientific findings.What they're saying: "There is no doubt that the climate crisis is accelerating — and if we’re serious about tackling this crisis, we need proven scientific leadership that transcends politics," said Jane Lubchenco, the top climate official at OSTP, in a statement. In an interview with the Washington Post, Kuperberg said he's "really excited to be back." "I think [the program] is a critical component for advancing the climate agenda of this administration."What's next: Kuperberg needs to find a new scientist to run the report process itself, since the White House removed climate researcher Betsy Weatherhead in April. She too was appointed during the Trump administration, though she holds mainstream views on the causes and consequences of climate change.Oriana Gonzalez contributed reporting.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Family members kill neighbor in ‘tragic case of mistaken identity,’ Texas sheriff says

    A 29-year-old Texas man was driving home when four family members killed him in a “tragic case of mistaken identity,” officials say.

  • Australia's Bachelorette Names First Openly Bisexual Star with Men and Women to Vie for Her Heart

    Brooke Blurton, 26, is also the first Indigenous woman to lead the franchise

  • Ready for a COVID booster shot? Pfizer CEO says one may be needed in 8-12 months

    The announcement offers a clearer update from a previous estimate that said boosters may be needed within six to 12 months.

  • Steelers first-round RB Najee Harris says he'll play wide receiver, too

    Harris is a running back by trade, but his receiving duties might be expanded even more than they were at Alabama.

  • Key GOP senator suggests taking unused federal unemployment money and spending it on infrastructure

    As a growing number of GOP-led states cut off unemployment benefits, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito suggested allocating the unused aid for infrastructure.

  • Kevin Feige Says He Regrets Whitewashing in 'Doctor Strange' Cast

    "We thought we were being so smart, and so cutting-edge,” he says.

  • VP Harris meets with Guatemalan justice leaders before visit

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris met with a group of leading voices on Guatemala’s troubled justice system Wednesday, sending yet another signal to Central American governments that the U.S. government is interested in addressing the region’s corruption. The White House meeting with two former Guatemalan chief prosecutors and two top judges came less than three weeks before Harris is scheduled to make her first trip abroad as vice president to Guatemala and Mexico on June 7 and 8. Harris made clear she believes the four Guatemalan women have been on the right side of the fight to uphold the rule of law in their country.

  • Naked woman found tied to ‘heavy equipment’ after sexual assault, Illinois police say

    An Illinois man tied a woman to equipment at his workplace and sexually assaulted her, officials say.

  • House sends anti-Asian hate crimes bill to Biden's desk

    The House voted 364-62 on Tuesday to pass the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act and send it to President Biden's desk, who has said he will sign the measure into law.Why it matters: Introduced by Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.), the bill is Congress' first substantial effort to address the rise of anti-Asian hate this past year, which has included stabbings, sexual assault and elder abuse.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Senate cleared the legislation — which would train law enforcement to better identify anti-Asian racism, among other measures — with a rare bipartisan vote last month.What they're saying: "Those of Asian descent have been blamed and scapegoated for the outbreak of COVID-19, and as a result, Asian Americans have been beaten, slashed, spat on and even killed," Meng said in a statement commending her colleagues. "Asian Americans are tired of living in fear.""[W]e cannot fight hate crimes without fully understanding the scope of the problem," Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.), chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, said in a statement. "That is why we need more tracking and reporting of these incidents, which is exactly what this bill will do.""The epidemic of anti-AAPI violence is a challenge to the conscience of our country, and with today’s vital vote, Congress is taking bold, effective action to strengthen our nation’s defenses against hate crimes, save countless lives and advance justice," Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said.The Stop AAPI Hate reporting center expressed support for the bill's investment in community-based solutions, but called on Congress to pass new legislation targeting the "root causes of systemic racism. ""[B]ecause the Act centers criminal law enforcement agencies in its solutions, it will not address the overwhelming majority of incidents reported to our site which are not hate crimes, but serious hate incidents."Over 75 Asian and LGBTQ organizations urged Congress to oppose the legislation last week, arguing it would only bolster policing and disproportionately hurt marginalized communities.Lawmakers have maintained the bill improves hate crime tracking and not policing.The big picture: In America's largest cities, anti-Asian hate has jumped 164% compared with this time last year, according to data from the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino.24% of white Americans, however, don’t believe anti-Asian racism is a problem that should be addressed, per recent polling by the nonprofit Leading Asian Americans to Unite for Change.Go deeper... Pew: Over 80% of Asian adults say violence against them is increasingEditor's note: This story has been updated with comments from lawmakers and Stop AAPI Hate. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Soccer-Villa loss deepens Tottenham gloom with Kane future in the balance

    LONDON (Reuters) -Tottenham Hotspur's European hopes were dealt a huge blow as their final Premier League home game of the season ended in a 2-1 defeat by Aston Villa on Wednesday and striker Harry Kane perhaps waving a farewell to the club's fans. England captain Kane's uncertain future has left Spurs fans wearing a frown in the past week and their mood was hardly raised as a horrible own goal by Sergio Reguilon and an Ollie Watkins strike earned Villa the win.

  • Planned Parenthood sues Texas city over abortion ban

    Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas has filed a lawsuit against the city of Lubbock over an abortion ban voters approved earlier this month. Planned Parenthood says in the lawsuit that the "sanctuary city for the unborn" ordinance will infringe on women's constitutional right to seek an abortion. The lawsuit was filed on Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas.