'One of the most horrific cases I've ever seen': Stevens Point man sentenced to 30 years for stabbing woman and her daughter

STEVENS POINT − A 21-year-old Stevens Point man was sentenced Wednesday in Portage County Circuit Court to 30 years in prison for stabbing a woman and her 7-year-old daughter in December.

Portage County Circuit Judge Michael Zell gave Elier D. Bravo 20 years of extended supervision to follow his prison sentence for two counts of attempted first-degree homicide.

Bravo pleaded guilty to the two counts in April.

"This is one of the most horrific cases I've ever seen," Zell said. "We all know this could easily have been a homicide case here today."

In a statement read by her friend, the victim, who was 32 at the time, said she was stabbed 32 times, and her 7-year-old daughter was stabbed seven times.

The woman's mother and child's grandmother said both victims feel remorse for not being able to protect the other.

According to the criminal complaint, at 1:48 a.m. Dec. 20, the 32-year-old Stevens Point woman reported her neighbor had entered her home and stabbed her with a knife. When police arrived, they found bloody footprints coming up the stairs from the basement and the woman on her bed in a basement bedroom.

The woman said she was sleeping when she woke up and saw a man standing in her bedroom, according to the complaint. She asked the man, who was dressed in black, what he was doing in her room. She said the man may have said something, but if he did, she didn't understand it.

The woman said the man began stabbing her with a knife multiple times. The woman's 7-year-old daughter woke up and sat up in the bed, and the man began stabbing her too, according to the complaint. The woman told the girl to run and struggled with the attacker, grabbing the blade of the knife with her hands to try to defend herself, according to the complaint. The girl was able to get out of the bed and run from the room.

The man continued to stab the woman, and they wound up on the floor, according to the complaint. At some point, the man no longer had the knife and left the room. The woman saw the knife on her floor and recognized it as one of her own.

Police could not find the girl in the home, but found a large bloodstain on the door of a neighbor's home. They found the girl, covered in blood, inside the home, according to the complaint.

More: After losing everything in the Lahaina wildfires, this Stevens Point native is thankful for support from her hometown

More: One dead, one injured following domestic disturbance at Stevens Point hotel

The woman later told police she had seen Bravo at her neighbor's home, but she didn't know his name. The woman said someone had been entering her home, leaving things and going through the woman's belongings. She said she had installed video camera doorbells at the front and rear doors of her home, and she saw Bravo looking at the doorbell on one of the videos, according to the complaint.

Detectives looked at video from the doorbell cameras and saw Bravo, dressed in black and covered in blood, leaving the home at about the same time the woman called 911, according to the complaint.

This story will be updated.

Contact Karen Madden at 715-345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KMadden715, Instagram @kmadden715 or Facebook at www.facebook.com/karen.madden.33.

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Stevens Point man sentenced to 30 years for stabbing woman, daughter