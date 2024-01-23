One of the most sought-after Kentucky bourbon bottles is out. Here’s how to buy it.

One of the most coveted Woodford Reserve bourbons of the year is here: The annual release of Double Double Oaked.

Woodford Reserve each year releases a limited quantity of this version of its popular Double Oaked bourbon that has been aged a little longer in a second , heavily toasted, lightly charred, new oak barrel.

Sign up for our LexGo Eat & Drink newsletters





The latest on food, dining and bourbon delivered right to your inbox for free. See what's happening in the world of bourbon, including buying, tasting tips and more on Tuesday. Stick around for the biggest restaurant news in Central Kentucky on Thursday. Sign up here.

The extra year in the barrel creates a Kentucky bourbon that is distinctly spicier than its original counterpart, which is known for its sweeter taste and finish.

It’s wildly sought after by bourbon collectors and drinkers for it’s superb flavors.

Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked is one of the most sought-after bourbon releases of the year. The supply at the Versailles distillery is expected to sell out in a day.

Double Double Oaked is part of Woodford Reserves Distillery Series and for the last few years sells out in less than a day.

“We are excited to offer one of our most treasured and exclusive annual bourbon releases again this winter,” said master distiller Elizabeth McCall in a news release. “This is the perfect bourbon for both new and experienced drinkers with tasting notes of burnt marshmallows, dried cherry, and bittersweet chocolate.”

This is the first Double Double Oaked release since McCall was named master distiller.

How to buy Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked bourbon

This year’s release is today, Jan. 23, at 9 a.m. at the Woodford Reserve Distillery at 7785 McCracken Pike in Versailles.

Double Double Oaked will also be available in limited quantities at select Kentucky retail stores.

Unfortunately, Woodford Reserve does not appear to be doing a drawing for the premium bourbon; last year they offered a national sweepstakes for people who can’t make the trek to Versailles.

The distillery gift shop does not ship, hold, or reserve bottles, and cannot accept credit cards over the phone or through email. All sales must be in person.

Customers can purchase two 375mL bottles per person while supplies last. Provided some is still available, if you are in line at 5 p.m. you will be able to buy your Double Double Oaked. Last year, the suggested retail price was $49.99 per bottle but this year it’s gone up to $79.99 per bottle.

But don’t count on it lasting long even at the higher price.

What does Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked taste like?

According to the tasting notes, the 90.4 proof 2024 Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked has a nose of rich maple syrup, dark butterscrotch, brittle caramel, bittersweet chocolate, burnt marshmallow and sweet hickory smoke. On the palate, it’s rich dried cherry and cranberry fruit in blackberry jam, with hints of rip apple, chai tea and spice and a finish that is warm and dry with linger clove character.