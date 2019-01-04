One of the most versatile Instant Pots ever is on sale at its lowest price since Black Friday

The Instant Pot DUO60 is the best-selling Instant Pot model ever, but that’s mainly because the price is right. The Instant Pot DUO Plus 60, 6 Qt 9-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker is even more versatile and capable than the DUO60, but it’s also much more expensive so it doesn’t sell as well. At least, it’s usually more expensive. Amazon just shaved $33 off the price for a limited time, which means you can pick up a DUO Plus 60 for under $100 right now. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen since Black Friday and it definitely won’t last long.

Instant Pot DUO Plus 60, 6 Qt 9-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Ric…: $96.95

Here are some key details from the product page:

Duo Plus is the latest evolution in the #1 selling multi-cooker the Duo series with more custom features, improved usability and a large attractive blue LCD screen

Duo Plus replaces 9 common kitchen appliances including Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Yogurt Maker, Egg Cooker, Sauté, Steamer, Warmer, Sterilizer and it makes cake too

Up to 70% quicker. A great meal is a press of button away with 15 Microprocessor controlled programs taking the guess-work out of your cooking. You can achieve prefect results every time

All components in contact with food are food grade 304 (18/8) Stainless steel including the lid, the inner pot with 3-ply bottom and steam rack with handles. They are easy to clean and dishwasher safe.Product Dimensions: 14.17 x 14.84 x 13.31 inches

UL certified with 10 proven safety mechanisms gives you peace of mind. Highly energy efficient, this kitchen friendly cooker emits no steam when cooking, contains all smells and automates your cooking. Accessories include – steam rack with handles, recipe booklet, serving spoon, soup spoon, and measuring cup

Power supply: 120V – 60Hz

