One motorcyclist hurt, one dead: Driver faces drunk driving charges in Taunton car crash

TAUNTON — A New Bedford man accused of hitting two motorcyclists while driving drunk early Saturday morning, killing a Fall River man, pleaded not guilty to charges including vehicular homicide during a court appearance Monday.

State Police allege Fred Moreira, 35, of New Bedford was drunk when he drove his Lexus car on the southbound side of Route 24 and struck two motorcycles that merged onto the highway from Route 140 at approximately 2:30 a.m. on July 8.

Moreira was arraigned in Taunton District Court on Monday to answer the State Police charges of vehicular homicide, operating under the influence of alcohol, and negligence.

Judge Michael Brennan ordered Moreira to pay a $25,000 cash bail to remain free while legal proceedings are underway against him, and to surrender his passport while the case is pending.

Two motorcyclists hit on the night of the incident

According to a State Police written report, "The Lexus struck both motorcycles as they were getting into the right lane of travel" onto Route 24.

State Police said Moreira struck a Yamaha motorcycle driven by Fall River resident Tyler Moniz, 30, who was fatally injured in the crash.

"The operator [Moniz] came to an uncontrolled final rest along the breakdown lane and was pronounced dead on the scene," police said.

Police said Moreira also struck a Yamaha motorcycle driven by a 39-year-old man, who was taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

"The Lexus [allegedly driven by Moreira] continued traveling straight ahead before coming to a controlled final rest in the breakdown lane ahead of the motorcycles," police said.

According to police, Moreira was not injured.

State trooper's report: Moreira failed a field sobriety test and Breathalyzer

A state trooper said he charged Moreira with driving under the influence of alcohol after administering a field sobriety test at the crash scene.

"I began the (HGN) Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus," he stated in a police report. "During this evaluation, I instructed Moreira to follow the tip of my finger with his eyes only and not to move his head," he said. "Prior to starting, I confirmed with Moreira that he could see the top of my finger."

The trooper said he moved his finger, and Moreira displayed "a lack of smooth pursuit in both eyes."

"Moreira moved his head and body throughout the entire HGN," he said.

The trooper said Moreira also failed to complete a "walk and turn" maneuver during the field sobriety test.

"I asked Moreira to stand facing me with his right foot in front of his left foot, heel to toe, and to keep his arms by his side," he said. "During the walk and turn, I observed Moreira miss heel-to-toe steps in both directions,"The trooper said he saw Moreira "walk off-line in both directions, raise his arms above six inches in both directions, make the wrong number of steps in both directions and incorrectly turn and almost lose his balance."

"The directions were explained multiple times prior to the walk and turn starting," he said.

The trooper said Moreira also failed to complete a "One Leg Stand" test that required him to raise a leg and count numbers aloud while being evaluated.

"While Moreira was performing the One Leg Stand, he put his food down, swayed, and hopped," he said. "Moreira failed to count out loud, and when he was reminded, he counted in a different manner than he was instructed to."

According to the trooper, Moreira smelled as if he had been drinking alcohol, had bloodshot glossy eyes, and slurred his speech while undergoing the field sobriety test.

"I formed the opinion that Moreira was intoxicated," he said. "Moreira was placed under arrest, handcuffed, and then placed in the rear of the cruiser where he was read his Miranda rights from a pre-printed card."

The trooper said Moreira failed an alcohol chemical test after arriving at the Massachusetts State Police barracks in Middleboro.

"The first reading was a BAC [Blood Alcohol Content] of 0.179," he said. "The second reading was a BAC of 0.179. A calibration check was 0.079."

State law requires a driver age 21 years or older must have their driver's license suspended for 30 days if their BAC is 0.08% or greater.

What happened at the arraignment

Moreira's defense attorney, James Maloney, entered a not-guilty plea.

"Nothing in this [police] report suggests that my client was driving erratically," he said during the arraignment. "I suggest that there is an ongoing issue with the Breathalyzer."

Assistant District Attorney Charles Schofield said Moreira was "under alcohol consumption" while driving and should be held on $50,000 cash bail.

"He should also remain under a GPS," he said.

Schofield said Moreira previously lived in Cape Verde and should be forced to surrender his passport to visit that country.

"I also ask that you suspend his license," he added.

Maloney asked Judge Brennan to require Moreira to pay a $7,500 cash bail requirement to remain free until he attends a pre-trial conference hearing on Aug. 7.

"He is a U.S. citizen and has been in this country for 10 years," Maloney said. "He has a bachelor's degree and works at Spencer Technology."

In addition to imposing $25,000 cash bail and surrendering his passport, Brennan told Moreira, "You will be tested for alcohol consumption every three days. You are not to do any alcohol drinking."

Brennan also ordered Moreira not to drive motor vehicles while the legal charges are pending against him.

"This matter will be continued until Aug. 7," he said.

