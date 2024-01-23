One motorcyclist killed, one injured in crash on U.S. 17 in Seville

An Ormond Beach motorcyclist was killed and another critically injured Tuesday afternoon in Seville in a crash with a pickup truck pulling a trailer, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

The 12:24 p.m. wreck at U.S. 17 and Prevatt Road killed a 73-year-old Ormond Beach motorcyclist. A second motorcyclist, a 71-year-old man, also from Ormond Beach, was critically injured and transported to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, according to FHP Lt. Tara Crescenzi.

The driver of the pickup, a 74-year-old man from Fort McCoy, suffered minor injuries, and was taken to Advent Health DeLand.

According to troopers, the pickup hauling a trailer was northbound on U.S. 17 and did not slow down for stopped traffic and swerved into the southbound lanes.

The pickup collided head-on with a southbound Harley Davidson motorcycle ridden by the 74-year-old Ormond Beach man. The second motorcycle, a Yamaha ridden by the 71-year-old man from Ormond Beach, then crashed into the trailer, Crescenzi said.

The motorcyclists were thrown from their machines, troopers said. The crash remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida motorcyclist killed, another injured in highway crash