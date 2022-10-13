One Mount Ridley Mines Limited (ASX:MRD) insider upped their stake by 24% in the previous year

Insiders were net buyers of Mount Ridley Mines Limited's (ASX:MRD ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Check out our latest analysis for Mount Ridley Mines

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Mount Ridley Mines

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Gavin Argyle for AU$591k worth of shares, at about AU$0.0075 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.006. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Gavin Argyle.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Mount Ridley Mines is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership Of Mount Ridley Mines

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Mount Ridley Mines insiders own 25% of the company, worth about AU$9.0m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Mount Ridley Mines Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Mount Ridley Mines insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Mount Ridley Mines and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Mount Ridley Mines. Our analysis shows 6 warning signs for Mount Ridley Mines (4 shouldn't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

Story continues

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here