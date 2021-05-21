One of NASA’s ‘hidden figures’ tells her own story

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Randy Dotinga
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Five years ago, a bestselling book and then an acclaimed film introduced the world to the “Hidden Figures,” a group of Black female mathematicians who played crucial roles at NASA during the Cold War space race. Research scientist Katherine Johnson, whose calculations were critical to major missions, became a hero to millions. Ms. Johnson, a centenarian who died in 2020, wrote about her life for the new memoir “My Remarkable Journey,” with help from her two daughters, Joylette Goble Hylick and Katherine Moore. Ms. Hylick spoke with the Monitor recently.

Q: What did your mother think when she became famous?

She’d say, “I was just doing my job, and I don’t know what all this is about.” Those ladies didn’t do their work to get famous. They did it because they could, because it was challenging, because they felt they were representing our community. And especially because they knew we were in a race against the Russians in the early years of the space program. They had a duty to their country.

Q: How did she deal with obstacles like racism and sexism?

The barriers she had, the hiccups and trauma that she lived through the course of her entire life? She just seemed never to let them bother her. She would not ignore them, and she didn’t cower. But she’d figure out how she could get what she wanted in spite of it. Her attitude was “Oh, well, if I can’t do it this way, I’ll do it that way.” I was in college during a time where you had lunch-counter demonstrations [against segregation]. She didn’t want us to get involved because we could get hurt and because, as she told me, if you want to work at NASA, you can’t have a record. Her message was: Do it another way, demonstrate another way.

Q: How did she develop her blend of resilience and generosity?

She wasn’t intimidated, but she also didn’t look down on people. I give all credit to my granddad. We kept saying we’ve got to write a book because we want people to know him. Granddaddy told her when she was little that “nobody in this town is better than you are, and you are no better than anybody in this town.” You’ve got too many people out here who’ve got to have someone to look down on. Why? Why would you be more important than me? You breathe, and I breathe. You work, and I work.

Q: Do you think she found the balance between being aggressive and being assertive?

Yes. She was assertive but not aggressive. She believed that if you’re aggressive, you won’t get as far because you’re going to get a counterreaction. I can’t remember seeing her just boiling mad unless it was about something somebody did that didn’t make sense.

Q: How did she develop an interest in mathematics and numbers?

They say she started counting on Day 1. She counted everything: the stars, dishes and silverware, steps. She had a fascination with numbers.

Q: What can we learn from her?

Her philosophies were to be prepared, love what you’re doing, follow your passion, and do your best. You’d never hear her say anybody told her that. She just knew it, and she did what she expected us to do. It wasn’t a teaching thing. It’s about watching: She understood that kids do what you do quicker than what you say. She also said to find out what it is you’d like to do. If you work hard at it, it won’t be a job. She said she never worked a day in her life at NASA. She loved it because as soon as one thing was finished, they would be on to something else.

Q: Did she like being a celebrity late in life?

The highlight of her career was meeting President Barack Obama. She’d always say, “He kissed me on my cheek!”

Q: Did she want to go to space herself?

[An astronaut friend] was working on a project to go to Mars and asked, “Would you like to go with me?” Mom said she would in a heartbeat. This year, Northrop Grumman [an aerospace company] named a spacecraft after her. They put a photo of her on a flag so that when the spacecraft attached to the International Space Station [to provide supplies], the first thing the astronauts would see would be this picture of her. When they asked me what I thought, I cried. She got to go to space anyway!

Related stories

Read this story at csmonitor.com

Become a part of the Monitor community

Recommended Stories

  • Higher plastic bag charge comes into force in England

    Single-use plastic carrier bags in English shops now cost 10p, twice the previous price.

  • Biden awards first Medal of Honor as president to Korean War hero who led Army Rangers in brutal battle against hundreds of enemy troops

    Ralph Puckett Jr. received the highest military honor for valor for his actions in a battle where his troops were outnumbered almost 10 to one.

  • Spain's migrant drama highlights EU outsourcing policy flaws

    The sight of hundreds of migrants swimming or climbing fences separating the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from the rest of Africa this week is a stark reminder of just how dependent the European Union can be on the whims of countries it chooses to pay to enforce its migration policy. Since well over 1 million migrants entered the EU in 2015, most of them refugees fleeing conflict in Syria, the world’s biggest trading bloc has spent vast sums trying to ensure that migrants no longer set out for Europe on arduous overland treks or dangerous sea journeys. The EU granted billions of euros and other incentives to Turkey, for instance, to stop people leaving for Europe.

  • Vaccine patent waiver will not be enough -WTO chief

    Waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines will not be enough to narrow the huge supply gap between rich and poor countries, the head of the World Trade Organization said on Thursday. South Africa and India have urged fellow WTO members to waive IP rights on vaccines to boost production. Poorer countries that make up half the world's population have received just 17% of doses, a situation the World Health Organization head has labelled "vaccine apartheid".

  • Two AstraZeneca shots could be 85-90% effective, UK data suggests

    LONDON (Reuters) -Two doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine may be around 85% to 90% effective against symptomatic disease, Public Health England (PHE) said on Thursday, while cautioning that it did not yet have enough data to be conclusive. Britain has suffered one of the worst death tolls globally from the pandemic, but has also had one of the fastest vaccine rollouts, generating a lot of data about the use of the shots in real-world settings. It was the first country to roll out AstraZeneca's vaccine, which faced questions over the construction of its clinical trials, the efficacy of the vaccine and the optimal gap between doses of its shot.

  • Republican rep. who voted to impeach Trump warns of a GOP 'recipe for disaster'

    The Ohioan called his party's loyalty to Trump and only Trump "baffling."

  • This Teeny-Tiny Sub Carries Navy SEALs to Their Next Mission

    The Dry Combat Submersible allows SEALs to infiltrate from underwater without breathing gear.

  • Controversial hedge fund Alden Global wins bidding for Chicago Tribune, N.Y. Daily News

    Failure to find an alternative buyer dooms a last-ditch effort to keep Tribune Publishing out of the hands of hedge fund Alden Global Capital.

  • Study finds new canine coronavirus in a hospitalized child in 2018. Is it dangerous to humans?

    Researchers discovered a new canine coronavirus in a hospitalized child in Malaysia in 2018. Questions remain if the strand is dangerous to humans.

  • NOAA predicts another active Atlantic hurricane season

    After a record-shattering 30-named storms during the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season - which brought destructive storms that pounded Central America, the U.S. Gulf Coast and beyond - U.S. government forecasters on Thursday predicted an above-normal season again in 2021.Marking the sixth year of an above-average number of hurricanes.The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - known as NOAA - released their official Atlantic hurricane season outlook, with 13-20 total named storms expected. Of these named storms, NOAA forecast that between 6 to 10 will be hurricanes with winds of at least 74 mph.And 3 to 5 major hurricanes - with sustained winds of at least 111 miles per hour.Academic and commercial meteorologists have also predicted an above-average season for 2021, but not as busy as 2020 because of an end to the LaNina system that promotes storm formation.The 2021 hurricane season is ALREADY off to an early start, with a storm expected to form off Bermuda this week.

  • Series Preview: No. 9 Florida wraps up season vs. No. 1 Arkansas

    This three-game battle between SEC behemoths Florida and Arkansas should provide some great baseball heading into the postseason.

  • Parents outraged after Florida high school edits girls’ yearbook pictures to make clothes more conservative

    ‘Our daughters of Bartram deserve an apology,’ one mother says

  • Grieving father sues after police searched for drugs in urn containing ashes of daughter

    Police in Springfield, Illinois told Dartavius Barnes they had found meth or ecstasy in his car. It was his daughter’s remains

  • I tried Burger King's new fried chicken sandwiches and was shocked they came from a fast-food chain

    Burger King announced a new line of fried chicken sandwiches on Wednesday. Insider reviewed three versions as part of a press preview.

  • Iran deliberately shot down plane full of passengers in act of terrorism, Canadian judge rules

    Jury to decide how much Iran should pay victims in compensation, but collection will be challenging

  • World champs Hurd, Memmel eye big picture at US Classic

    Morgan Hurd can feel when the pressure creeps up on her. The only thing the 19-year-old Hurd hasn’t done is make an Olympic team, a byproduct of the calendar more than anything else. Hurd seemed to be on her way last March when she won the American Cup in what was supposed to be the first major step toward the 2020 Tokyo Games following an occasionally difficult 2019 competition season.

  • All the times Bill Gates reportedly engaged in questionable conduct before he and Melinda Gates announced their divorce

    Gates' conduct toward female coworkers and ties to Jeffrey Epstein have faced scrutiny in the wake of his pending divorce from Melinda French Gates.

  • Simone Biles nailed a vault so dangerous that no woman has ever tried it in competition

    Even after achieving a feat others have never dared to try, Biles critiqued herself because she "got a little nervous on the landing."

  • Liz Cheney’s primary challenger describes impregnating 14-year-old girl at 18 as ‘like the Romeo and Juliet story’

    In what he called a "Romeo and Juliet story," U.S. House candidate and Wyoming state Senator Anthony Bouchard revealed late Thursday he had a "relationship with and impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18," reports The Casper Star-Tribune on Friday. Bouchard broke the news himself in a Facebook Live on Thursday, attempting to get "ahead of the story after learning that people were investigating it in opposition to his candidacy," writes the Star-Tribune. The senator is in the midst of challenging Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) for her seat in the House, but says he does not believe Cheney's team was involved in digging up the story, the Star-Tribune reports. "Two teenagers, girl gets pregnant," says Bouchard in the Facebook Live video. "You've heard those stories before. She was a little younger than me, so it's like the Romeo and Juliet story." Bouchard did not reveal the girl's age in the Facebook Live video, the Hill reports. Investigators have been hounding my family for weeks and now the liberal fake news is coming out with a hit piece about my teenage years. This is why good people avoid running for office. I won't back down, Swamp! @RepLizCheney Bring it! https://t.co/gaVSm6MkZM — Anthony Bouchard for Congress Against Cheney (@AnthonyBouchard) May 21, 2021 Bouchard says the two married in Florida when he was 19 and she was 15, and divorced three years later. At age 20, the unnamed ex-wife committed suicide, reports the Star-Tribune. "She had problems in another relationship," Bouchard added in his video. "Her dad committed suicide." Bouchard's plans to run for office remain seemingly unaffected: "Bring it on. I’m going to stay in this race," he said to the Star-Tribune. After announcing his candidacy in January, Bouchard reported raising over $300,000 in the first quarter of the year. More at The Casper Star-Tribune. More stories from theweek.comJoe Manchin calls increasingly likely GOP filibuster of Jan. 6 commission 'so disheartening'Angelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee DayBiden infrastructure compromise elicits cold reception from GOP negotiators

  • A-Rod is in a ‘world of pain’ after his breakup with JLo. How he’s covering it up

    He may be “shocked” over his breakup with Jennifer Lopez, but at least he’s staying busy.