Russian dictator Vladimir Putin recorded a video message on the occasion of the "Day of Reunification" of the Russian Federation with four Ukrainian oblasts.

Source: Putin's video address

Quote: "I greet you on the Day of Reunification of Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, as well as Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions with Russia.

A year ago, on 30 September, a crucial, truly historical and fateful event took place: agreements were signed on the accession of four new subjects of the Federation into Russia. Millions of residents of Donbas, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts made their choice to be with their homeland."

"I want to make a special address to the residents of the Donetsk People's Republic, Luhansk People's Republic, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.

Thank you for preserving and passing on your love for the Motherland to your children despite all the challenges. Thanks to you and your firmness and determination, Russia has become even stronger.

We are one nation, and together we will overcome everything and meet any challenge."

Previously: Putin signed a law establishing 30 September as the Day of "Reunification" of the four Ukrainian oblasts (Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts) with Russia.

Background:

