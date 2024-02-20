One NJ county has seen way more UFOs in the sky than others: National UFO Reporting Center

Since 1974, the National UFO Reporting Center, a non-governmental nonprofit organization, has been tracking thousands of UFO sighting reports.

The West region of the country has reported far more sightings in proportion to the population, than any other region in the U.S. Most of these reports comes from remote areas in states like Nevada and New Mexico where there is little or no light pollution.

For instance, Nevada's Lincoln county had the most reported UFO sightings among U.S. counties between 2000 and 2023, at 821 per 100,000 residents, according to the Center. This Nevada county, has very dark skies as there is little light pollution. While the county is bigger than the state of New Jersey, it only has some 4,500 residents.

Still, the busy and densely populated East Coast, also has its hot spots for UFO sightings and one of them is in the Garden State.

Where are there more UFO sightings in New Jersey?

The National UFO Reporting Center received 77 reports of UFO sighting in New Jersey in 2023. So far in 2024, there has been five reports, with a sighting in Tom River on Feb. 14 being the last one to be reported.

Hunterdon, Salem, Sussex, Warren, Atlantic, and Ocean are among the counties with the most sighting reports, each reporting around 50 sightings per 100,000 residents since the year 2000. But none of those counties has reported more sightings of the unexplained than Cape May county, where there has been more than double the reports than any other county in the State.

One of the most recent sighting reports in Cape May came from a 61-year-old woman who was riding the Tramcar near The Wildwoods Convention Center. According to the report she submitted, she was taking pictures of the night sky and didn't see anything unusual until she checked out the pictures and saw a saucer-shaped bright light.

"I did not see it when I took the Photo. I am mystified. I waited a few hours to report this simply because I felt foolish and would not be believed, but the Camera doesn't lie," she said in the report.

UFO sighting in Wildwood, NJ. A woman taking pictures of the night sky came across this luminous object on her pictures that she didn't see in person.

Another unexplained flying object was reported in Ocean City by a man who said to be walking on the beach before 5 a.m. In the report he said that he was on vacations, enjoying of the night views with some specialized night vision googles he often uses. He saw airplanes, satellites, shooting stars and birds as he had before, but then he spotted a super-fast-flying object that didn't look like anything he's seen before.

"This object was moving very fast and that is why it caught my attention," he said in the report. "After passing over at a high altitude it stopped dead in the sky for a second. I was shocked! It just stopped," he added.

After stopping, the object realigned its position and then disappeared.

Since the year 2000, there has been 128 UFO sightings in Cape May reported to the Center.

Over the past five decades the center has been to receiving, corroborating and documenting these reports.

UFO sighting reported in Toms River in 2023 consisting of two sets of three parallel lines hovering around in the sky.

What is a UFO, UAP?

UFO stands for unidentified flying object. In recent years, UFOs have also been referred to as unidentified anomalous phenomenon or UAPs.

These unidentified objects could be extraterrestrial flying vehicles, space clutter, or human-built devises such as satellites.

In a 2023 study conducted by the Pentagon, the agency found that more than half of cases studied were balloons, drones or space clutter. Nevertheless, the study of many cases were inconclusive and remained a mystery.

