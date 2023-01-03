One Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) insider reduced their stake by 25% in the previous year

Viewing insider transactions for Northrop Grumman Corporation's (NYSE:NOC ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Northrop Grumman Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, David Perry, for US$1.2m worth of shares, at about US$394 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$546, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 25% of David Perry's stake. The only individual insider seller over the last year was David Perry.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Northrop Grumman insiders own 0.2% of the company, currently worth about US$143m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Northrop Grumman Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Northrop Grumman insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Northrop Grumman. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Northrop Grumman and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

