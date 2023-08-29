‘If You Can Get One Nowadays’: Rudy Giuliani Laments About Challenges In Securing Lawyers As Builds Up Debt for Defense In Georgia RICO Case, Other Civil Cases

Rudy Giuliani, a former mayor of New York and now radio talk show host, became one of Trump’s personal lawyers in 2018. Recently, the political mastermind needed representation himself but implied it was hard to find someone to represent him.

Giuliani once used Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) statutes to lock up dozens of organized crime figures in New York. Now, the same laws are being used in an indictment against him, former President Donald Trump, and 17 others. The lot has been charged with conspiring to overturn election results in the state of Georgia in furtherance of an illegal effort to get the 45th president re-elected.

The ex-federal prosecutor revealed that despite his credentialing as a lawyer, he needed representation himself and had problems securing it.

He made reference to it on his Sunday, Aug. 27 WABC radio show with his co-host Maria Ryan.

On this week’s episode, Ryan asked Republican Rep. Mike Collins of Georga if it was legal for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office to have released his and his 17 other co-defendants’ mug shots.

No one on air seemed to be clear about the public release of headshots, but Collins conceded, “I’m not a lawyer by any stretch of the imagination. I’m in the trucking business, and I need lawyers.”

“If you can get one nowadays,” Giuliani quipped.

Many on social media thought it was hilarious that the New York politician had a problem finding a lawyer to take his case.

“Funny how that works. No attorney wants to be associated with his sorry a**,” one person tweeted.

“While we’re killing time till eod. Rudy can’t find Ga. lawyer. He wanted ‘Harvey Spector’ from ‘SUITS,’” an X (formerly Twitter) user joked.

“So curious that it’s so difficult to find a lawyer that would work for any of them?” another wrote. “Could it be they have some ethics or integrity?”

Giuliani has previously expressed how challenging it is for him to pay someone to represent him.

The New Yorker said his legal troubles were getting more intense, and he has been left drowning in legal bills from the various defamation lawsuits against him as well as the current Georgia charges.

The Smartmatic defamation case has been one costly fight. The voting technology company is suing Giuliani and others it accuses of making various defamatory claims about it in the wake of the 2020 general election.

CNN reports Giuliani and one of his lawyers working on that case met with Trump this month at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida to plead with the former president for help paying legal bills. CNN’s sources claimed Giuliani got little out of the tightfisted Trump.

In the Georgia case, Giuliani was able to get attorney Brian Tevis to represent him and help facilitate his bond being set at $150,000 on Aug. 23, the day he was booked at Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail.