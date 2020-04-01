One nursing home offers grim advice: Take your loved ones home

Since suffering a traumatic brain injury five years ago, Eliot Loshak, 87, has been unable to get out of bed on his own. His eyesight is heavily damaged, and he needs help from the staff at his Manhattan nursing home just to call his only daughter, Pam.

With the coronavirus now spreading through the nursing home, Pam Loshak fears for her ailing father — and for the staff members at the Mary Manning Walsh Home, who don't have enough personal protective equipment to slow transmission of the disease, despite their hands-on care for those most vulnerable to the virus.

ArchCare, which runs the facility and four other nursing homes in the New York area, has been forced to outfit staff members in rain ponchos and beautician gowns to stretch their dwindling supply of protective gear, according to Scott LaRue, president and CEO of the company, which is affiliated with the Archdiocese of New York. Employees are given one N95 mask — meant to be single-use — to last an entire week.

"I don't feel safe," an aide at one ArchCare facility said, declining to be named for fear of retaliation.

More than 200 of ArchCare's 1,700 nursing home residents are infected with the coronavirus, and more than 20 have died, LaRue said. At least 10 staff members are also infected, with one in the hospital on a ventilator.

The risks are so serious that LaRue is advising family members to pull residents out if feasible. "If you have the ability to take your loved one home, and that's possible, I would encourage you to do so," he said. "There will be better isolation and better limited contact in a home than there would be in a nursing home."

LaRue says just a few families have done so, as the medical and personal needs of most residents are too complex to handle at home.

The ArchCare aide said that staff members are only being given one disposable gown for their entire shift, even if it becomes soiled, and they must constantly circulate between residents who are infected and those who are not.

"How do you expect to use the same gown? We are cleaning them, wiping their mouths, there's stuff on us," the aide said. "I feel like I'm spreading the virus."

While one area of the nursing home where she works had once been designated for infected residents, there are now so many who are sick that they are mixed in throughout the entire facility, the aide added.

Pam Loshak, 42, a publicist who lives in Harlem, is painfully aware of the risks her father faces if he stays at his nursing home, but she doesn't know where else he could go. Eliot Loshak needs a motorized lift and two people just to move him to a chair, and he frequently suffers from health problems that require expert attention.

"I live alone in an apartment — there's just no way I could give him the care he needs," Pam Loshak said.

She is grateful to the nursing home staff for carefully tending to her father, but is pained to think of what could happen as the virus spreads. Her father already has respiratory problems because fluid builds up in his lungs while he's bedridden, she explained. If her father gets infected, she fears, "he would die for sure."

'It is impossible for us to stop the spread'

Over the past week, coronavirus infections at nursing homes have skyrocketed: More than 400 long-term care facilities around the United States now have infected residents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — a 172 percent increase in a single week. In New York state, one in four nursing homes have cases of the virus; 1,228 residents have tested positive and 224 have died, according to a spokeswoman for the state health department.

But nursing homes have been unable to get enough protective gear and tests, in part because overwhelmed hospitals are getting the supplies first, industry executives and groups say.

"We seem to be a second-tier priority," said Stephen Hanse, president and CEO of the NYS Health Facilities Association-NYS Center for Assisted Living, which represents long-term care facilities.

That has made it harder for nursing homes to slow the transmission of the coronavirus among staff members and elderly residents. Those over the age of 70 and with underlying health conditions are significantly more likely to die from the virus.