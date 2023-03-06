One Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) insider upped their stake by 32% in the previous year

Insiders were net buyers of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation's (NASDAQ:NYMX ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director James Robinson made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.9m worth of shares at a price of US$1.65 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$0.35). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. James Robinson was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Nymox Pharmaceutical

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Nymox Pharmaceutical insiders own 51% of the company, currently worth about US$16m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Nymox Pharmaceutical Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Nymox Pharmaceutical insiders feel good about the company's future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 5 warning signs for Nymox Pharmaceutical (3 make us uncomfortable!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

