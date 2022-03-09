One officer dead, two wounded in Missouri shootings that also killed suspect

One officer and a suspect are dead and two other officers were wounded in a series of shootings in Joplin, Mo., on Tuesday, authorities said.

Jasper County Coroner Randy Nace confirmed that one officer and the suspect have died. He did not provide any other details.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., two officers responding to a report of a disturbance at the Northpark Crossing shopping center were shot while trying to detain a suspect, Joplin Assistant Police Chief Brian Lewis said in a written statement.

The suspect then took a patrol vehicle and led police on a chase until crashing in a residential neighborhood and fleeing on foot, Lewis said.

When the officers caught up, the suspect shot at them and one officer was injured. An officer returned fire and the suspect was also struck, Lewis said.

Police investigate an officer involved shooting in Joplin, Mo., on Tuesday. (KSNF)

One officer was hospitalized in critical condition and the other was stabilized in serious condition, Lewis said.

“Names are being withheld at this time,” he said in that statement. “The suspect is deceased.”

Police said earlier that a third location was a part of the confrontation, but additional details were not available.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said it was asked by Joplin police to investigate the shootings, which is routine in shootings involving police.

Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe asked Missourians to pray along with him and his wife, Claudia, "for the officers involved in the shooting today in Joplin, as well as for their families and fellow officers."