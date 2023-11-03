One-year-old found dead inside Rochester apartment; investigation underway

An investigation is underway after a one-year-old child was found dead inside a Rochester apartment, according to Rochester police.

Police said officers were called to an apartment building at Manhattan Square Park about 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 for a report of an unresponsive child. There, officers found the child dead in one of the apartments.

The cause of death is under investigation, police said. There were no obvious signs of blunt force trauma to the child, police said.

The department's Major Crimes Sections Special Victims Unit is working with Bivona Child Advocacy Center, the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and Monroe County Child Protectives during its investigation.

The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office is determining the cause and manner of death, police said.

Police are asking anybody with any information or video to call 911, the Major Crimes Section at (585) 428-7157, Crime Stoppers at (585) 423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: One-year-old found dead inside Rochester NY apartment