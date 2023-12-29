One old house in Providence will bring 12 families off the streets. Here's how it happened

PROVIDENCE − For 13 years, ever since her daughter was born, Alisia Cabral was waiting on affordable housing lists for a spot to open up. When her rent was $800, including utilities, she got by.

It got harder when she started having to pay the electricity bill. When the rent increased to $1,200, she couldn't afford it anymore, but she found a program that set her and her daughter up in a motel about six months ago. Then the money ran out, and in the middle of December they spent two weeks living in her car.

Having recently undergone back surgery, she had to sit up straight in the seat. They would go into Dunkin' or McDonalds to use the restroom and the internet, but only after buying something. After 30 minutes, they'd get kicked out.

After two weeks of living in the car, on Dec. 19, the pair were the first people to move into the new women and children's shelter on Elmwood Avenue, owned and operated by the nonprofit OpenDoors.

"We slept awesome," Cabral said. "It's been nice to have a warm bed."

The 10,000-square-foot mansion, finished in 1862, still has chandeliers, beautiful wood floors, nooks and crannies, built-in bookshelves and window nooks, and moulding throughout.

How OpenDoors opened the new shelter

Co-Executive Director Nick Horton toured the building in June 2022 with a friend who was looking to do something similar with it. By December of that year, Providence awarded OpenDoors $500,000 from an American Rescue Plan Act fund to buy a building. Combined with money from a previously awarded community development block grant, they had enough to buy something.

They approached the seller in January 2023 and were exploring a lease-to-own option when an company owned by developer Dustin Dezube bought the building, subdivided it from the parking lot in the rear, then sold the parking lot.

OpenDoors then paid $910,000, for just the building. Dezube had bought the entire lot a few months earlier for $750,000. As part of the agreement, Dezube and architect Kevin Diamond, who own Providence Architecture and Building Company, are doing the architectural designs to bring the building closer to compliance with existing fire codes, estimated at $50,000 worth of work, and will do the general contracting required at cost, Horton said.

The federal community development block grant funding OpenDoors used as part of the capital to purchase the building required an environmental review, which delayed their ability to put an offer in before Dezube bought the property, Horton said.

"In the end, it was a pretty big reduction in value for us," Horton said.

OpenDoors also paid for the building with donations from the Rhode Island Foundation and the Champlin Foundation.

"Initially, we were really scared to get into the purchase, worrying that this would be a $1.5-million project," Horton said.

Necessary repairs have been relatively minor, including $5,000 to fix the slate roof, much less than the feared $80,000.

How big a dent will the shelter make?

While a maximum capacity of 12 families, or 44 people, might not seem like a big number, it is huge in comparison to the number of families with children on the state's Coordinated Entry System list, an estimated 58, per the last monthly capacity report.

Getting 12 families off the list is a reduction of 21%.

OpenDoors will operate the building as a shelter for five months, with funding from RI Housing. After that, it will become transitional housing, he said. Across the state, OpenDoors operates 300 shelter beds.

The state shelter contract includes three meals a day per resident, brought in, he said.

Maximum capacity?

On Dec. 21, two days after Cabral became the first resident, OpenDoors Deputy Director Dina Bruce received a text message as she talked to colleague Sharon Ashley, who works in the new shelter. Bruce jumped up and down, a smile plastered on her face.

The third story of the building, with a library, bathrooms and more bedrooms, had been approved to be used as non-living space, she said. That meant the offices on the first floor could be moved to the third, opening up more rooms for families.

The current maximum capacity of people living in the building at 44 is enough for an estimated 12 families, based on the number of bedrooms.

The third floor cannot be used for living space due to the state fire code: it needs two exits and has only one, and the stairway leading there is one giant open space, which would allow a fire to quickly climb to the third floor.

The perfect spot

Throughout the historical building, orange pipes run along the walls, just under the moulding, with sprinkler heads attached. During the building's previous incarnation as a group home, a sprinkler system was installed.

"That's one of the reasons it's so ideal," Horton said.

Besides the problems of renovation, the building is nearly perfect for the group's needs: in the correct price range, right on a bus line, already outfitted with a sprinkler system.

So far, the group has spent $100,000 on renovations, with an expected budget of $300,000, including work to make it more fire-code compliant.

Not just a shelter, but a home

The lead supervisor, or as she likes to be known, "lead mama," Sharon Ashley said she wants the women at the shelter to know that it is more than a warm bed and three meals a day. Until they find something else, it is their home, and their children's home.

With a living area next to the playroom, it gives the women a chance to relax while still keeping an eye on their children.

That also means freely available snacks and space in the refrigerator, along with access to a microwave, although the oven is off-limits.

"He'd be so proud"

When Bruce started with OpenDoors two years ago, her ultimate goal was to set up a women and children's shelter, but she had no idea it would happen so quickly.

Bruce is the daughter of former Providence City Councilman John Rollins. Talking about her father, and how they used to talk about her work helping people, Bruce started to cry.

"He'd be so proud," Ashley said.

Future hopes for the shelter space

The general plan for the space is to move from being a short-term shelter to a long-term transitional living space for women and children, Bruce said.

The expansive basement needs a little work, with one room slated to become an area to study, use computers or for other activities, another for donated clothes and other items and a playroom. Two washing machines and two dryers are also in the basement for the residents to use.

The state contract for the shelter runs through April 2024. OpenDoors has a temporary permit to operate a shelter and would need a permanent variance to operate as a shelter, as the Providence's zoning does not allow them anywhere in the city.

OpenDoors would then become a transitional living space for women with children. That means it wouldn't get shelter funding from the state and wouldn't be taking referrals from the state's Coordinated Entry System. By then, the hope is there would be more kitchens in the building so families can cook for themselves and be more independent.

Historical mansion

The building, recently bought by OpenDoors, was most recently the Teen Challenge of New England women's group home.

The house was originally built for the surveyor John Howe between 1858 and 1862, according to the Elmwood neighborhood nomination to the National Register of Historic Places.

In 1867, the house was remodeled for Joseph Metcalf, in the "academic French manner." Starting in 1944, the building was the M.H. Comstock Funeral Home, which saw the construction of a large canopy extending to the sidewalk.

Neighborhood buy-in

Problems with federal funding, the increased price, the loss of the parking lot, endless problems getting a historical house to comply with a modern fire code, all of these were problems, but none threatened to derail a project that should meet 20% of the state's need for family shelter.

The biggest obstacle was getting the neighbors on board with group-home plans, Horton said.

"It almost killed the project," he said.

Conversations with people in the neighborhood started early, and when plans changed from a women's shelter, the need when the Cranston Street Armory closed, to a family shelter, opposition softened, Horton said.

The people who live closest to the building always supported it, Horton said. He should know, as he knocked on doors every day within the two blocks adjacent to it. Many people offered him support, since they know someone experiencing homelessness, and one woman hugged him, saying that his group was helping people like her.

