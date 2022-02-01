One on one with Alex Tuch
7 News Sports Director Matt Bove sits down with Buffalo Sabres forward Alex Tuch.
Oklahoma's two largest electrical utilities are bringing in extra people and supplies as a winter storm prepares to slam Oklahoma.
Penn State makes top five for rising Class of 2023 offensive lineman.
The anti-vaccine mandate 'Freedom Convoy' protest has spread to the US-Canada border
For these three NHL teams, all of whom entered the 2021-22 campaign with relatively high expectations, things have gone far worse than planned.
A man took his 11-year-old grandson fishing at a South Miami-Dade canal over the weekend. But he didn’t use the typical squirmy bait on a hook. Nor were they looking for dinner.
Bridget Moynahan, who shares a son with NFL star Tom Brady, wrote a supportive post about his retirement announcement.
LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson posted pictures on social media, in a suite with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and San Francisco Mayor London Breed, among others. In the photos, no one was wearing a mask.
As the Tom Brady tributes came in following the quarterback's retirement Tuesday, Shaquille O'Neal weighed in with a very different take.
Texas Tech fans chant expletives at former coach Chris Beard. It's safe to say it's going to be a rowdy environment tonight.
The Kraken are getting ready to play the Bruins for the first time at TD Garden. Here's a list of four Seattle players who Boston could target at the 2022 NHL trade deadline.
Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde are still waiting on landing spots for Caleb Williams and Jim Harbaugh... we have updates on the sport's two biggest ongoing sagas. Dabo Swinney went on The Players Club Podcast and continued his interesting stance on NIL and paying college athletes. When will Dabo learn NIL is here to stay? Also, Auburn lost its second coordinator in as many weeks. The honeymoon stage is over on the plains for Bryan Harsin. The guys then dive into the professional pillow fighting league before asking which college coaches would Dan least want to room with while in COVID isolation during the Olympics.
Was there a message behind these messages from Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu?
The Jets didn't earn many wins on the football field during the 2021 season, but they scored a major social media victory Tuesday morning after Tom Brady retired.
Vietnam rattled China in a 3-1 upset during a World Cup qualifying match on Tuesday, sparking jubilation among Hanoi crowds as both countries celebrate Lunar New Year.
A championship on the line. A move so cold and calculated it has to be a troll (probably). A vitriolic fanbase armed with keyboards and anonymous screen names. And you thought these sorts of things only happened in video games. But even chess, a turn-based strategy game first released for wooden boards some 1,500 years ago, isn’t immune.
Premier League clubs splashed the cash in the January transfer window, with most of the spending coming from teams scrambling to survive.
On Wednesday, the Washington Football Team will unveil their new name. On Monday, Washington great Joe Theismann may have temporarily removed the sheet. Appearing with Damon Amendolara on CBS Sports Radio (via Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post), Theismann seemed to make it clear that the name will be Commanders. Watch the clip. [more]
Bill Belichick hasn't been accused of racism. But his text messages are at the center of a lawsuit.
He claims this was an instance of being interviewed to fulfill the Rooney Rule, which requires teams to consider ethnically diverse candidates for jobs.
The Warriors will be without multiple players on Tuesday against the Spurs, including Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and more.