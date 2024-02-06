One on One with new LFC Director Charles Sallee

Feb. 5—What does it take to spearhead the state's legislative financial forces? To recommend to lawmakers on both sides of the aisle how to spend an enormous, multi-billion dollar budget?

That's what Charles Sallee does. He's more than halfway through his first session of the Legislature as the director of the Legislative Finance Committee.

Lawmakers approved Sallee's hire in August following the retirement of David Abbey, the longest-serving director of the LFC with 40 years under his belt. The role of LFC director is one of the most influential positions in state government.

Sallee has been around much longer than just for the 2024 legislative session. He's been working at the Legislature for nearly two decades, instrumental in keeping the ship running smoothly.

Now, as LFC director, he heads a staff of fiscal analysts, program evaluators and economists who help his committee recommend how to spend taxpayer dollars.

"I'm basically the chief fiscal adviser for the Legislature on how and where and why to spend the money," he said.

Sallee said he's grateful for his wife and kids for their support in his work at what is an enormous responsibility.

"This job takes a lot, and they're very supportive of me being able to go and do it," he said.

What do you love most about this job?

Learning something new every day. Getting to go to work with a fantastic team that works in LFC — it's very collegial. The opportunity to work with lots of talented individuals around the state both inside and outside of state government, who all have a common goal of helping make our state better.

How has the Legislature changed over the years?

I would say there's always been an interest from a variety of legislators that I've worked with on making New Mexico better. There are different groups of legislators that are taking that to the next level in terms of their intensive interim focus. And I would say the other thing is every year the Legislature becomes, I think, a little bit more open for the public and for other people to interact with it and understand how its processes work, like the budget process, as an example.

What are your hobbies?

I like to do triathlons. I enjoy spending time with my family and traveling around watching my girls play in their club volleyball. Between those two things and work, that pretty much consumes most of the time.

What are your pet peeves?

Funding things that don't work and don't make people's lives better.

What are your goals for this session and future sessions?

Well, I think that we've spent a lot of time with the committee during the interim talking about how we take this surplus that is really more of a one-time surplus and spread it out over multiple years. And there's a couple of different strategies that are contained in the House Bill 2 right now to do that.

The first is starting to pull back the reins a little bit on how much we're spending on agencies' recurring-based budgets. So there's about a 6.5% growth, which is a lot, but not as much as the 15% that we've been doing the past couple of years. So there's a recognition that we can't spend it all right now, that we need to figure out how to spread it over time.

Then there's a new strategy for midterm finances where the Legislature's setting aside money and not putting it in agencies base budgets but giving them three years' worth of funding to go and demonstrate that they can effectively implement a program that maybe's got solid research behind it before we decide to put it in an agency's based budget.

What are you looking forward to once the session is done?

Figuring out what's next to help advise the committee on what maybe they did accomplish during the session but now needs to shift into oversight mode to make sure that it's implemented well, or maybe some things didn't get across the finish line that we still need to work on and help figure out how to get there.