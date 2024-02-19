One-on-one with Paul Mondragon

Feb. 19—Paul Mondragon was an adult when he overcame attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Raised in Albuquerque and a graduate of Valley High School, Mondragon said that he struggled in high school and college — especially when compared to his two brothers — because he had a hard time staying on task.

Now the market president of Bank of America in central New Mexico, Mondragon has taught himself plenty of tricks and ways to handle his diagnosis.

"Thankfully, I was a really good test taker, and I would understand the material," he said. "But homework was always a challenge."

This year, Mondragon is also the board chair of the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber advocates for more than just Hispanic business owners. The group advocates for New Mexico small businesses regardless of the owner or entrepreneur's race or ethnicity.

Mondragon recently spent some time with the Journal to talk about the Chamber's goals for 2024 and the various resources that the organization provides to local businesses.

Tell me about your position at Bank of America?

I've got a dual role here at the bank. I'm a commercial banker and, on top of that, I'm also the market president. Bank of America chooses an individual who is connected within the community to take on the market president role, and (he or she) sort of leads the bank's philanthropic and volunteer efforts.

Are you from New Mexico?

I am. I grew up here. My parents were both Lobos. I went to Valley High School, class of '86. Then went down to New Mexico State (University) and got a degree in economics with a minor in government.

What do people not know about the Hispano Chamber and the role it plays in the community?

I don't think people know about all the educational opportunities for new businesses and small businesses. There's lots of different ways that the Hispano Chamber supports small businesses, whether it's government contracting support, and we've got a couple different classes that folks can go through. There's classes that help with marketing. There's all these opportunities to educate and support businesses.

Why should someone join the Hispano Chamber?

The connectivity. If you're a small business, then it's getting your name out there and taking advantage of the educational opportunities. If you're a larger business, like Bank of America, then it's about giving back and helping with overall economic development.

Who were your mentors in your career?

My dad, who was a former Chamber member, and Alex Romero, who was the previous Hispano president.

What do you do for fun on the weekends?

I'm a huge soccer fan. I'll get up at 5:30 in the morning, if that's when the game is, to watch Liverpool soccer. And then I have a group of friends I play with.

You have a ferret named Banjo? Do you play the banjo?

He's super sweet. Really funny. He loves to steal my slippers and stash them under the couch or under the bed. And no. (He doesn't play the banjo).

What's something difficult you've had to overcome?

My (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder). That's the biggest thing. I didn't know I had it until I was an adult. It was after college. I have two really brilliant brothers who went to Stanford. And I was as smart as them, but I just could never focus and get things done. So overcoming that and training myself to notice when I'm unfocused and getting back on task.

Did you struggle in school?

Absolutely, yes. Thankfully, I was a really good test taker and I would understand the material. But homework was always a challenge.

What are your goals for the Hispano Chamber in 2024?

Supporting small businesses and enlisting other partners, attorneys, accountants, CPAs — all those professions that businesses might need. I want to make sure Chamber members are thinking about volunteering some of their professional time.

What are your pet peeves?

When technology doesn't work right. That can be such a killer for someone with ADD because it's just an opportunity for thinking to go off track.

What's a challenge that a small business faces in Albuquerque?

Always capital. The Chamber (has) some great community partners that can help you with business planning, a business adviser to help you connect the dots, and an attorney to help with the legal side of the business.