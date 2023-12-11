One-on-one with Shaquille O'Neal
Shaquille O'Neal surprised several members of the Valley this Sunday with a visit to his Gilbert restaurant named “Big Chicken.”
After visiting with the Eagles and Cowboys, the linebacker decided to sign with the reigning NFC East champs.
Me’Arah O’Neal was ranked No. 34 in ESPN’s 2024 recruiting class.
USC has lost three of its last four games, including Sunday’s overtime loss to Long Beach State.
How can the NFL fix its officiating problem as mistakes continue to pile up in high-leverage situations and important games?
The Cowboys and Eagles are now both 10-3 and in a very tight race in the NFC East.
Sean McVay's play call during a critical moment Sunday didn't make it to Matthew Stafford.
Kelee Ringo doubled up on Sunday night.
Brandon Aubrey just doesn't miss for the Cowboys.
Herbert was replaced by backup Easton Stick.
Bronny James came off the bench on Sunday in USC’s overtime loss to Long Beach State, and had four points in less than 17 minutes.
The Ravens and Rams combined for 68 points Sunday, delivering plenty of fantasy goodness. Scott Pianowski breaks down the teams' performances and what lies ahead for both.
Metcalf finished with two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown
Stroud was under constant pressure from the Jets defensive front before his exit.
The Chiefs couldn't bring down Josh Allen.
Need a boost for the start of the fantasy football playoffs? Consider this duo of players off the waiver wire.
The Ravens rallied past the Rams in an overtime thriller.
The Lions needed a huge fourth-quarter comeback to defeat the Bears. They made it happen in Week 11, but not this week.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Rams at Ravens game.
NDSU has won two FCS national titles since Entz was hired in 2019.
Reluctant to play, huh?