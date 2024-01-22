One on one with Shauna Kastle

Jan. 21—Goodwill Industries of New Mexico is a lot more than its thrift stores.

And that's why President and CEO Shauna Kastle, 44, has been with the organization, which serves central and northern New Mexico, for 16 years.

"It's our mission. That's why I'm still here. Seeing the impact that we have on the lives of individuals across the state is not only meaningful but it fills my soul," she said. "There's just very few jobs where you can have that level of impact and know that you're making a difference."

Funded primarily through its retail stores and grants, Goodwill provides free services to thousands of people across the state each year.

The organizations has 10 community-oriented programs. Those include job placement services, life skill courses, job training and programs for veterans.

Kastle has been the CEO since 2019. And she's running it like a successful business.

Since she's been at the helm, the annual operating budget for the organization has gone from about $24 million to $36 million.

Goodwill is also increasing its sustainability efforts under Kastle's direction by selling bulk clothes that don't sell at the regular stores and recycling other garments.

"Last year, we kept over 8 million pounds out of the landfill that would have otherwise gone because we were able to recycle it or we divert it to other avenues," she said.

Kastle is a native of Albuquerque and a graduate of New Mexico schools and universities. In high school, she was in the choir and played on the golf team — she was seeking extracurricular activities that didn't require running.

As an adult, she's given up singing and put down the golf clubs. Now, she's a regular runner and a "Peloton junkie."

When she's not running the powerful nonprofit, Kastle said she likes to travel, read and go to movies. She's also regularly in attendance at her 13-year-old son's hockey games.

What do people not know about Goodwill?

"There's a lot people don't know about Goodwill. In fact, we always joke, the line we hear whenever we tell people about Goodwill is 'I didn't know Goodwill did that.' Which amazes me after 16 years of helping people across the state communicating to people and educating them about what we do, how people still don't understand the scope and breadth of the impact that we have on the state. They do not understand our programs and services that we provide. They know we do something good. And they know that we have the retail stores, but they don't understand what we do with the revenue that we make from the retail stores. And the fact that we have over 10 programs and services that we provide free because of the revenue that we generate."

How many people take advantage of those services?

"Last year, we placed 1,550 individuals into employment, not at Goodwill, outside of Goodwill. We have a huge impact and people don't understand it. We served 20,014 people last year in one of our programs."

What's a challenge you face in your work life?

"It's balancing all of the responsibilities and the pressure that comes with being a CEO, while also still being a mom and making sure that I am giving my son the attention and direction that he needs as he continues to grow and mature. But really just being able to balance a career and having a family."

What are your hobbies?

"I love to travel. I've been to over nine countries. And I've just barely hit the tip of the iceberg on that. I also love going to the movies. And then I love reading and then working out."

What's the favorite place you've visited?

"Egypt. Just being able to see the pyramids in person, it's pretty inspiring."

What's your biggest pet peeve?

"The staff will joke, I hate when people use Scotch tape to put up signage. It's the weirdest pet peeve? Right, it is silly. I completely understand that. But putting up signs with Scotch tape is, to me, it's lazy. And it also doesn't fit our brand, doesn't fit our image and what we're trying to project. We're better than Scotch tape, right?"

What's something difficult in your life that you've had to overcome?

"My age. When I was made the CEO people didn't take me seriously."