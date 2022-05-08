One OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) insider upped their stake by 9.3% in the previous year

Viewing insider transactions for OneMain Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:OMF ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At OneMain Holdings

The Chairman Douglas Shulman made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$500k worth of shares at a price of US$58.50 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$44.78). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Douglas Shulman was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Douglas Shulman purchased 13.83k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$55.62. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.3% of OneMain Holdings shares, worth about US$14m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The OneMain Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in OneMain Holdings shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in OneMain Holdings.

