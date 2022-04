The actress and singer who came to fame singing "Bye Bye Birdie" isn't ready to say farewell just yet. Ann-Margret, the star of such hits as "Viva Las Vegas," "Carnal Knowledge" and "Tommy" (the latter two of which earned her Oscar nominations), talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about her transcendent six-decade career, from her childhood in Sweden where she dreamed of being an entertainer, to her status as a sex symbol, to becoming a Hollywood grand dame.