One Palestinian dead after attempted attack on Israeli police
Asher Notheis
Israeli police shot and killed a Palestinian man on Friday after the man tried to stab the officers, according to reports.

Hazem Joulani, 50, was allegedly trying to attack Israeli police in Jerusalem when he was shot by the officers, according to the Associated Press. Joulani, who was a doctor, was transported to the Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem, where he died of his injuries, Reuters reported.

Another attack occurred earlier in the day in Jerusalem's Old City when an officer was lightly injured by a firearm when trying to stop a stabbing, the Associated Press said. The Israeli police did not say how the officer was injured, but the attacker was arrested.

WHAT'S ISRAEL'S PLAN B AGAINST IRAN?

Friday's protest was in support of six Palestinian militants who had broken out of a maximum-security Israeli jail on Monday by escaping through a hole in one of the prison cell's floors. The Israeli army started a manhunt, with some of the prisoner's relatives in the northern West Bank being arrested this week, according to Reuters.

The prison break and the arrests of the prisoners' relatives resulted in hundreds of Palestinians protesting in support of the prisoners over the past week, as Palestinians view their brethren imprisoned by Israel as heroes.

Tensions between Israel and Palestine have been simmering over the past few months. Israel launched airstrikes against Gaza in June, nearly one month after a ceasefire between the Israel Defense Forces and Hamas. The airstrikes marked the first offensive move since the May 20 ceasefire that ended the 11-day conflict between the two groups.

