One-pan cilantro lime pork chops are quick and easy to make

Moist, tender and succulent, these pork chops marinated in lime and cilantro are a great barbecue entree!
Servings: 5 pork chops
Ingredients:
- 5 pork chops (about 1-inch thick, 4-6 ounces each)
- salt and pepper for seasoning
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 cloves of garlic, minced
- 2 limes, zested and juiced
- 1/2 cup cilantro
Instructions:
- Pat pork chops dry and season with salt and pepper on both sides.
- Heat olive oil in a 10-inch or larger cast iron skillet over medium-high heat until very hot.
- Sear pork chops for 2-4 minutes on each side, until golden brown.
- Then, add butter to center of the skillet. Once it starts to foam, use a spoon to cover the pork chops in butter.
- Toss garlic, lime zest, lime juice and cilantro over cooking pork chops.
- Once pork chops are cooked all the way through, remove chops from the pan. Let rest for 5 minutes and serve.
