One-pan cilantro lime pork chops are quick and easy to make

Welcome to Best Bites, a twice-weekly video series that aims to satisfy your never-ending craving for food content through quick, beautiful videos for the at-home foodie. Check back on Tuesdays and Thursdays for new episodes!

Moist, tender and succulent, these pork chops marinated in lime and cilantro are a great barbecue entree!

Servings: 5 pork chops

Ingredients:

5 pork chops (about 1-inch thick, 4-6 ounces each)

salt and pepper for seasoning

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

2 cloves of garlic, minced

2 limes, zested and juiced

1/2 cup cilantro

Instructions:

Pat pork chops dry and season with salt and pepper on both sides. Heat olive oil in a 10-inch or larger cast iron skillet over medium-high heat until very hot. Sear pork chops for 2-4 minutes on each side, until golden brown. Then, add butter to center of the skillet. Once it starts to foam, use a spoon to cover the pork chops in butter. Toss garlic, lime zest, lime juice and cilantro over cooking pork chops. Once pork chops are cooked all the way through, remove chops from the pan. Let rest for 5 minutes and serve.