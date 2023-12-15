One Park development is another taxpayer rip-off. Metro Council is a disappointment.

A rendering of One Park North, with the planned One Park South in the background. The complex is planned at Grinstead Drive and Lexington Road in Louisville. March 16, 2022

Another taxpayer rip-off. There is no nonprofit organization that could use $114 million to aid needy families? Totally disappointed in the Metro Council for backing this profit-making project.

—Fred Dugan, 40207

Is One Park really needed? Submit a Letter to the editor here.

One Park development is not how taxes should be used

I am not happy about the Park One decision! Our taxes keep going up and this is what it’s needed for? No! If this developer wants to build that property, let him get a loan or investors, but not tax money. We should get to vote on where any “extra” tax money is spent!

—Ginny Reed, Louisville

Metro Council One Park vote is a travesty

I have lived in Crescent Hill for 35 years and was adamantly against One Park from the start. However after yesterday’s vote think it is a travesty! To give that much money to this project when there is so much of Louisville that actually needs that amount of investment, it’s like another slap in the face!

—R A Boklage, 40206

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: One Park is taxpayer rip-off. Louisville shouldn't use taxes for this