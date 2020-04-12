One The Parkmead Group Plc (LON:PMG) Analyst Just Slashed Their Estimates By A Ruinous 39%

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for The Parkmead Group Plc (LON:PMG), with the covering analyst making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative. The stock price has risen 9.7% to UK£0.34 over the past week. It will be interesting to see if this downgrade motivates investors to start selling their holdings.

Following the latest downgrade, the solitary analyst covering Parkmead Group provided consensus estimates of UK£4.3m revenue in 2020, which would reflect an uncomfortable 16% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analyst was forecasting revenues of UK£7.0m in 2020. The consensus view seems to have become more pessimistic on Parkmead Group, noting the sizeable cut to revenue estimates in this update.

The consensus price target fell 50% to UK£0.25, with the analyst clearly less optimistic about Parkmead Group's valuation following this update.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Parkmead Group's past performance and to peers in the same industry. One thing that stands out from these estimates is that shrinking revenues are expected to moderate from the historical decline of 29% per annum over the past five years.

The Bottom Line

The clear low-light was that the analyst slashing their revenue forecasts for Parkmead Group this year. They also expect company revenue to perform worse than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analyst seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of Parkmead Group's future valuation. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to this year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of Parkmead Group going forwards.

