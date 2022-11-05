One of the Paterson cops in the Felix DeJesus case is appealing his suspension. Here's why

PATERSON — City police officer Dodi Zorrilla has decided to appeal the decision to suspend him for 90 days without pay over his actions involving Felix DeJesus on the night the 41-year-old man went missing.

Zorrilla’s lawyer, Pat Caserta, has questioned the fairness of the penalty, noting that his client had graduated from the police academy shortly before the incident and was going through his on-the-job training at the time.

Caserta said Zorrilla already has begun serving the suspension. The appeal would be heard by the state’s Office of Administrative Law, he said. The city would have to reimburse Zorrilla for lost pay if the appeal succeeds, he said.

Meanwhile, Jacob Feliciano, the other officer who detained DeJesus, has not yet decided whether to challenge the punishment.

Felix DeJesus, 41, was reported missing by his family on Feb. 3.

“We’re considering all our options right now,” said Feliciano’s attorney, Josh Reinitz.

Feliciano had graduated from the police academy in June 2021 and had less than eight months’ worth of experience when the incident happened. The two officers’ salary are about $35,000.

The Paterson Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division determined that the two officers violated 10 different rules and regulations, including those covering body cameras, patrol procedures, recording their log sheet assignments and report filing.

Feliciano handcuffed DeJesus after a woman alleged that he bothered her on the night of Feb. 2 outside a Union Avenue bodega. A body camera video shows them putting DeJesus in the back seat of their patrol vehicle, but then they shut the recording devices off.

Authorities said the cops dropped DeJesus off near Westside Park, where he congregated with a group of five people. DeJesus’ family has said they were drinking around a fire on a cold night when some of the group went to get more booze. No one was at the fire when those people came back from the liquor store, the family said.

Jeff Patti, the lawyer representing the DeJesus family, said authorities consider one of the people in the park “a person of interest” in Felix DeJesus’ disappearance. That person, Patti said, refused to talk with police investigators and asked for a lawyer.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office has not answered questions about what took place in the park.

“He has due process rights too,” Patti said when asked about Zorrilla’s plans to appeal, “but we’re confident the suspension will be upheld.”

City officials have not commented on the appeal.

