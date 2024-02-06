One pedestrian dead after crash on Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk

A pedestrian is dead after an early morning crash Tuesday in Norfolk.

Police responded to the 3400 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard, between Ballentine Boulevard and Ingleside Road, around 3:55 a.m., according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not provide further information.

All lanes were closed as of 5:45 a.m. as police investigated the crash.

