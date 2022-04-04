One Person Has Been Arrested In Connection With The Downtown Sacramento Shooting That Left 6 Dead

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the chaotic shootout that left six people dead and a dozen others injured in downtown Sacramento, police announced Monday.

The suspect, identified as Dandrae Martin, was booked on suspicion of assault and illegal possession of a firearm, the Sacramento Police Department said in a statement. Officials did not explain Martin's alleged involvement in the early morning shooting on Sunday, describing him only as "a related suspect."

He has not yet been formally charged, Shelly Orio, a spokesperson for the Sacramento County District Attorney's office told BuzzFeed News. According to online inmate records, Martin has an outstanding warrant out of Riverside County.

He is due to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's booking system.

Authorities said six people were killed and 12 others were injured when multiple shooters opened fire outside bars and nightclubs near 10th and K streets around 2 a.m. Sunday as the businesses were closing. Video posted by KCRA 3 showed a fight on the street followed by the sounds of dozens of gunshots, causing crowds of people to run. Police said they are investigating whether the altercation was connected to the shooting.

Earlier on Monday, the Sacramento County Coroner's office released the names of the victims, identifying them as Johntaya Alexander, 21, Melinda Davis, 57, Sergio Harris, 38, Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32, Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21, and DeVazia Turner, 29.

In the hours after the shooting, family members of a few of the victims gathered at the scene as they waited for news about their loved ones, according to reporters.

“Why did they have to do this to my baby?” cried Sergio Harris's mother, Pamela Harris, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Sergio Harris was the father of two girls and a boy, his brother Fred Harris Jr. told the Times. He was a landscaper and loved his cars, shoes, and drinking champagne, his family told reporters.

“Everybody pretty much knew him and loved him for being who he was,” Fred Harris Jr. said, according to the Times. “Everybody who knew Serg just knew he was all about a good time.”

Another of the victims, DeVazia Turner, was Harris's cousin, his father, Frank Turner, told reporters. Frank Turner described his son as "a young man of the streets" and "a good guy," according to the Times.

“There’s just nothing to say. I’m just here. I’m grief, that’s all — grief,” Frank Turner told FOX40.

Johntaya Alexander was a cashier at Smart and Final who aspired to become a social worker, her father John Alexander told the New York Times.

“She was a beautiful young lady just starting to experience life,” he said.

The 21-year-old was with her sister when she was killed, her father told reporters.

Yamile Martinez-Andrade, who was also 21, worked in landscaping with her brother, her mother told KMPH-TV. Martinez-Andrade had traveled to Sacramento from Selma, a city about 185 miles south, to go to a Tyler, the Creator concert at Golden 1 Center Saturday night, the local TV station reported.

“She loved going to concerts,” Teresa Andrade said. “That was her way of having fun.”

The last time Andrade heard from her daughter was Saturday night when she and her friend got to their seats inside the Sacramento arena.

Melinda Davis, the oldest victim at 57, experienced homelessness and was known to sleep in the doorways of businesses near where the gunfire broke out, according to the Sacramento Bee. Shawn Peter, a guide with the Downtown Sacramento Partnership, told the Bee that officials had helped Davis find housing before the coronavirus pandemic, but that she had recently returned to 10th Street.

Peter described her as an "eccentric individual" and "a very sassy lady." According to the newspaper, a bouquet of purple roses was laid on the sidewalk in front of one of the nightclubs where she often slept with a note that said, "Melinda Rest In Peace."

"This was her spot,” Peter told the Bee. "This was her world, 24/7."

Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi was raised in Sacramento, his mother told KCRA.

"I never wanted kids and I said if I was to have a kid, I just wanted a boy and I was blessed with a boy," Sherilyn Hoye said.

The shooting remains under investigation. Officials have recovered more than 100 shell casings and a stolen handgun from the scene. While executing search warrants at three residences, investigators recovered at least one handgun, police said Monday. The department has also received over 100 videos and photos from members of the public.

"We want to thank the community for the overwhelming assistance that has been provided," Sacramento police said in a statement.

The American Public Health Association says gun violence in the US is a public health crisis. It is a leading cause of premature death in the country, responsible for more than 38,000 deaths annually. As of April 4, at least 10,932 people have died from gun violence this year, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.

