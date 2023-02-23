One person arrested after gun fired in Walmart Supercenter

Feb. 22—A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he was suspected of firing a gun in the Walmart Supercenter, 5701 Herrera Drive, police and employees said.

Eric Rosas, 33, is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon in a public place with posted signs; negligent discharge of a firearm; criminal damage to property; reckless driving; driving under the influence of drugs; and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, Santa Fe police said in a news release Wednesday evening.

Rosas entered the store shortly before 5 p.m. and told an employee to "call the cops," the news release states. Employees told police Rosas then walked into a restroom. At least one gunshot was heard shortly after.

Walmart employees immediately evacuated the store, according to the release. Rosas left the store and then fled the scene in a silver Chevrolet pickup. He "drove recklessly" before crashing into a guardrail on Mutt Nelson Drive near the intersection with Ridgeline Road, police said.

"That person was apprehended away from the store following a vehicle crash that they were involved in," Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said. "As of right now, we don't have any injuries there at the Walmart. It appears to just be property damage."

Valdez said Rosas was arrested at 5:24 p.m.

Store employee Candyce Garcia was outside of the store after the shooting, telling people arriving at the Walmart that it was closed. She said the store would not be reopening Wednesday, but said it will probably be open Thursday.