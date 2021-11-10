One person arrested in Indio after shooting apparently involving California Highway Patrol

A barricaded suspect was taken into custody Wednesday morning following an incident in Indio in which a California Highway Patrol officer apparently fired a weapon.

According to a tweet from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the incident took place in the 81000 block of Sierra Avenue, a residential street in central Indio between Monroe and Clinton Streets, and south of Miles Avenue.

The shooting took place at around 1:30 a.m., the sheriff's department said in a tweet. It added that the suspect was in custody at 6:50 a.m.

The sheriff's department said the highway patrol was "involved in an officer involved shooting" but offered no explanation in its tweet about why CHP was involved in such an incident outside its typical jurisdiction. It offered no additional information about the nature of the incident and shooting.

It was unclear whether anyone was injured in the incident.

Neither the sheriff's department nor CHP responded to inquiries from The Desert Sun on Wednesday morning about the situation. Indio police dispatch, reached by phone, said they had no information on the matter.

Indio - 81000 blk of Sierra Ave - Our Force investigations Detail is assisting CHP who was involved in an officer involved shooting around 1:30 am. RSO Special Enforcement Bureau assisted and took the barricaded suspect into custody. No other information available at this time. — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) November 10, 2021

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Person arrested after shooting in Indio involving CHP