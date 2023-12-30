One person arrested inside National Guard Armory in Chandler

CHANDLER, Okla. (KFOR) — One person was arrested at the National Guard Armory in Chandler on Sunday morning after barricading themselves inside the armory.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, an employee at the armory notified the Chandler Police Department about an individual fitting the description of a person Oklahoma City Police had been searching for.

Chandler Police requested assistance from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, who activated their Special Operations Team to enter the armory.

The person was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital.

No other information about the identity of the suspect or the extent of their injuries is available at this time.

