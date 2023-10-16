One person arrested after police chase, car crash in Tarrytown; police seeking info

A person was arrested in Tarrytown on Monday after a police chase related to a late night burglary.

New York State Police said it investigated a suspicious vehicle Monday morning near a gas station in Ossining. The vehicle was believed to be connected to a burglary on Sunday night at the Sinclair gas station on Route 6 and the Bear Mountain Parkway.

Police said the vehicle fled and sideswiped a car in Tarrytown, which led to a police chase. The vehicle crashed near the Lyndhurst Estate and the passengers fled on foot. One suspect was arrested, and police are still looking for two others.

The New York State Police encourages anyone with information about the two remaining suspects to call (914) 769-2600.

