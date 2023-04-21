One person arrested, police seek info on another in homicide near Ohio State campus

One man has been killed and another injured in a shooting incident that occurred near Ohio State University campus in the early hours of Friday morning.

Columbus police and OSU Police received reports of gunshots fired early Friday morning at the intersection of North High Street and East 12th Avenue. Two men were taken to OSU Main Hospital, with a 25-year-old man in critical condition and a 27-year-old man in stable condition. However, the critically injured man died as a result of the incident.

Detectives are in the process of informing the victim's next of kin, and he has not yet been publicly identified.

Raymond Ladd, 26, has been arrested for murder in connection with the shooting. Detectives are seeking help from the public in identifying the second person believed to be connected to the shooting.

None of the victims in the shooting are Ohio State students, said a police spokesperson.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police homicide bureau at (614) 774-7810 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: 1 man killed, another injured in overnight shooting near Ohio State