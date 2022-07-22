One person arrested after protesters harass ex-DC Police officer Michael Fanone

Former D.C. police officer Michael Fanone, who was assaulted by the mob attacking the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was harassed by protesters on Thursday night after he attended a hearing held by the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot.

Multiple videos posted on Twitter show a group following Fanone and asking him antagonistic questions like, “Are you a real police officer?”

Fanone, who resigned from his job as an officer last year and now works for CNN, experienced a heart attack during the Jan. 6 insurrection in addition to being beaten by a group of rioters and shocked him with his own taser multiple times.

Videos of Thursday’s incident show a man with a banner of former President Trump labeled “toxic loser” pushing the protesters away from Fanone, causing a second man to fall over and yell.

The second man is shown on video reporting to police that the man carrying the banner had hit him with the pole, after which police officers handcuffed the man with the banner.

Two men have pleaded guilty to assaulting Fanone during the Jan. 6 riot and will face penalties, but others have not undergone trial or have pleaded not guilty.

A man from Iowa pleaded guilty in May and faces a sentence of eight years in prison in addition to fees. A second pleaded guilty in March and faces between three and six years in prison after law enforcement lost track of the man and left him in jail for three months after being arrested.

