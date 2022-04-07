One person arrested after Red Lake Falls Hardware Hank burglary

Apr. 6—RED LAKE FALLS, Minn. — One person has been arrested following a burglary at the Hardware Hank in the Park Place Mall in Red Lake Falls, Minnesota, sometime overnight on Tuesday, April 5.

According to a release, the Red Lake County Sheriff's Office received a report on Tuesday morning from Hardware Hank saying that the store had been broken into overnight. An initial investigation conducted by Red Lake County law enforcement revealed that several handguns had been stolen.

Later that morning, Daniel Murphy Saunders, 31, of Red Lake Falls was identified as the suspect, and was located in Pennington County by Pennington County deputies and Pine to Prairie Drug Task Force Officers. Saunders was arrested around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 5 miles south of Thief River Falls. He was transported to the jail in Crookston and booked for felony burglary. His vehicle was seized by the Red Lake County Sheriff's office, and some of the stolen items from the hardware store have been recovered.

Other agencies involved include the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, the Thief River Falls Police Department, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, Pine to Prairie Drug Task Force, the Minnesota State Patrol, Red Lake Tribal Police and the ATF.

The investigation remains open and is ongoing.