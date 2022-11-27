One person arrested in shooting at Catawba Dollar General, police say

A man has been arrested following a shooting at a Dollar General store in Catawba, the Catawba Police Department confirmed this Saturday night.

The department sent Channel 9 a news release Saturday night that said, on Nov. 26 at 12:47 p.m. the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a

shooting at a Dollar General store.

When officers and deputies arrived on the scene, they found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said the man was taken to an area hospital and is in critical condition.

Catawba police arrested and charged Dimario Juwughn Coulter with the incident.

The department added that it believes an argument in the parking turned violent.

Catawba Police Department is still investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

