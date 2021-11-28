One person arrested after a shooting in Myrtle Beach, officials say

One person was arrested after a shooting at an apartment complex in Myrtle Beach, officials said.

Officers responded to gunshots in Sandygate Village around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday while patrolling the area, Myrtle Beach Police Department said on its Facebook page.

Police learned someone was injured and taken to the hospital before they arrived.

No charges have been filed yet, and the name of the person detained has not been released.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 843-918-1382.

The investigation is ongoing.