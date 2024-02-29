One person confirmed dead in overnight Paterson fire

PATERSON − One person was confirmed dead in a fire on Mercer Street early Thursday.

Paterson fire Chief Alex Alicea said one fatality is under investigation.

Responders arrived overnight to heavy fire on the upper floors of the 2.5-story building, Alicea said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no additional details on the fatality were immediately available.

One person died in an overnight fire, according to Paterson Fire Chief Alex Alicea on Mercer St in Paterson, NJ on Thursday Feb. 29, 2024.

The two buildings next to the Mercer Street house had some exterior damage but the fire was primarily kept to one building, Alicea said.

"The guys did a phenomenal job putting it out," he said.

On Thursday evening one fire truck and several police cars could be seen at the scene while the one-way Mercer Street was blocked off.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh said it was a man who died in the fire.

"The city of Paterson is in mourning this morning," Sayegh wrote on his Facebook page. "... Our firefighters worked feverishly to contain the fire and prevented any further loss of life."

Check back for more on this developing story.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ fire on Mercer Street leaves person dead