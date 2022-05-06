One person confirmed shot at Sheboygan bus transfer station; police issue downtown shelter-in-place advisory

Police at the scene of a shooting at the downtown Sheboygan bus transfer station Friday, May 6, 2022.

SHEBOYGAN - Sheboygan police are investigating a shooting at the downtown bus transfer station that happened early Friday afternoon.

One person was shot and their injuries were not known as of early Friday afternoon, an alert from Sheboygan Police Department said.

Police had taped off the block surrounding the bus station at around 1:30 p.m. Friday. Citizens were encouraged to avoid the area, and downtown businesses and residents were urged to shelter in place, police said in the alert.

Anyone with information should call the police at 920-459-3333.

Friday’s shooting at the bus transfer station comes after an October 2021 shooting in the same area of downtown, in the 800 block of Center Avenue, that left 16-year-old Kilek Mack dead. Armani Jackson, then 16 of Milwaukee, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide in that incident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

