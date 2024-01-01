One person in critical condition after New Year’s Eve crash in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a crash in west Columbus on New Year’s Eve.

Authorities responded to State Route 315 south at West Town Street at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday after report of a two-car crash, according to the Columbus Division of Police. One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

