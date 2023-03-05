One person in critical condition following shooting in northwest Atlanta, police say
Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition Sunday.
Authorities told Channel 2 Action News that around 3:15 a.m., officers received reports of a shooting in northwest Atlanta on Marietta Road NW.
When officers arrived, they found one person who had been shot. They are now in critical condition.
It is unclear what led to the shooting and if anyone was taken into custody.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
The investigation remains ongoing.
