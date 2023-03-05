One person in critical condition following shooting in northwest Atlanta, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Authorities told Channel 2 Action News that around 3:15 a.m., officers received reports of a shooting in northwest Atlanta on Marietta Road NW.

When officers arrived, they found one person who had been shot. They are now in critical condition.

TRENDING STORIES:

It is unclear what led to the shooting and if anyone was taken into custody.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The investigation remains ongoing.

IN OTHER NEWS: