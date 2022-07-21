Billerica woman facing charges in Wilmington hit-and-run crash

A Billerica woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in Wilmington Wednesday morning.

Karen Haught, 52, is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Woburn District Court on charges including leaving the scene of a crash involving personal injury, operating with a revoked drivers license, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and marked lane violation, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

A heavily damaged Hyundai Elantra was towed from Haught Billerica home om Wednesday night.

Police say a 64-year-old woman was seriously injured when she was hit near the Billerica and Tewksbury line around 7 a.m. She was walking with her friend and his dog in the area of Nichols Street at the time of the collision.

The woman has serious injuries to her legs, as well as internal injuries. She will undergo surgery Thursday.

Haught allegedly fled the scene after the crash. She was nabbed following numerous tips from concerned citizens.

“Very cowardly. Absolutely no respect whatsoever for taking responsibility for your actions. Any decent human being would stop,” neighbor Tom O’Brien said.

Haught’s car, which matched that description, was found a third of a mile from the scene after an alert tow truck driver tipped off police.

“He observed the vehicle parked in the driveway. It was in close proximity to the crash scene, and we responded and were able to identify the vehicle,” Det. Butch Alpers, of the Wilmington Police Department, said.

Troopers assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Billerica police are assisting Wilmington police with an investigation.

