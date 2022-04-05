One person in critical condition following shooting in Northside neighborhood

Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting on 11th Street that left one person in critical condition.

Wilmington police are investigating a shooting on North 11th Street that left one person in critical condition Tuesday.

According to a press release, the shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. at the 200 block of North 11th Street. Once on the scene, police located one victim with a gunshot wound. The person was transported to the Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609, by sending a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC, or with the Tip 411 app.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington police investigate shooting leaving 1 in critical condition