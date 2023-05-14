One person in critical condition after shooting in Melbourne, police say

A person is currently in critical condition following a shooting Saturday night, Melbourne Police said.

Police said they were called to Cedar Drive around 9:30 p.m. for reported gunshots and a person with possible gunshot wounds.

According to a news release, police officers found the victim at the scene and gave him medical attention.

The victim was transported to Holmes Regional Medical Center.

Investigators said that based on initial information, an unknown suspect or multiple suspects fled the scene in a white car before Melbourne Police arrived.

The police department said that the victim’s identity is not being released yet, and detectives will continue investigating the shooting.

