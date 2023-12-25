One person is in critical condition after a shooting in southeast Albuquerque
The suspect in the shooting reportedly remains at large, with his motive unknown.
'Tis the season for a good fright! Here are six scary movies to stream if you're over all the Christmas classics.
Worldwide demand for lithium is expected to double between 2025 and 2030 as more consumers buy electric vehicles.
Bluesky announced this week that you can now view posts on from the social network without logging in. It's also overhauled its logo, replacing the cloudy blue sky with a simple blue butterfly.
While there's no magic formula for healthy aging, there are some habits that can help improve your quality of life in the later years.
Go to the fantasy basketball waiver wire tree and see if any of these presents could be hiding there, ready to help boost your lineups.
Nearly 1 in 4 Americans will be working on Christmas Eve and over 1 in 10 will be working on Christmas Day.
The Rams are 8-7 and in line to be a wild-card team.
Mike Williams died in September after he sustained a head injury during an incident at a construction site.
Intuitive Machines is pushing back the mission of its first lunar lander to mid-February in coordination with launch provider SpaceX, the company said earlier this week. The Houston, Texas-based company said that the new launch window “comes after unfavorable weather conditions resulted in shifts in the SpaceX launch manifest.” The new launch target date, which is a full month after the original January 12-16 window, is due to the mission profile: Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C spacecraft is aiming to land near the lunar south pole, requiring specific lighting conditions that are only present a handful of days each month.
If you're looking for an eleventh-hour present, this little boomer delivers with tremendous bass and a budget-friendly price.
Netflix opened a pop-up experience in Los Angeles where fans can pay to play games inspired by the show, eat Korean snacks and maybe even buy some costumes.
Frequent urination may be a sign that you need to train your bladder to stop feeling the urge to pee all the time.
As numerous scholars have observed even before the documentation of the "Eliza effect" in the ’60s, humanity is dangerously overeager to recognize itself in replica: A veneer of natural language is all it takes to convince most people that they are talking with another person. The advent of large language models has produced engines that can generate plausible and grammatical answers to any question. Obviously these can be put to good use, but mechanically reproduced natural language that is superficially indistinguishable from human discourse also presents serious risks.
It's the final step in the homebuying process. Here's everything you need to know about closing on a house.
Comcast has confirmed that hackers exploiting a critical-rated security vulnerability accessed the sensitive information of almost 36 million Xfinity customers. Hackers have used the CitrixBleed vulnerability to hack into big-name victims, including aerospace giant Boeing, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and international law firm Allen & Overy. Xfinity, Comcast’s cable television and internet division, became the latest CitrixBleed victim, the company confirmed in a notice to customers on Monday.
Salesforce has announced plans to acquire Spiff, a platform that automates commission management for sales teams. Founded in 2017, Spiff serves up a low-code interface designed to make it easy for businesses to create a sales compensation plan that automatically updates based on personnel meeting their pre-agreed targets. With native integrations for the common enterprise CRM and ERP systems, Spiff says it can handle the most intricate commission structures, including whatever conditions may be in place to trigger payments, while sales representatives can see what commission they're due in real time.
While doctors agree that statins are safe, some people have concerns about taking them. Here's what you need to know about these common medications.
Snowflake is buying Samooha, a startup developing a "cross-cloud" data collaboration suite, the companies announced this morning -- adding to the list of big tech acquisitions leading up to the holiday season. With the deal, which is expected to close by the end of the month subject to customary closing conditions, Snowflake gains an established "data clean room" platform that lets businesses securely share, collaborate on and gain insights from their and their partners’ data, regardless of the underlying data stack. All 19 Samooha employees including CEO Kamakshi Sivaramakrishnan and co-founder Abhishek Bhowmick will be joining Snowflake in some capacity.
This body lotion from Gold Bond has earned over 19,000 flawless reviews on Amazon.